Marvel Rivals Just Added Its Most Entertaining Character Yet

Everyone’s favorite Ragin’ Cajun has finally come to Marvel Rivals, along with all the exploding cards you could want. And while Gambit is undeniably one of the most stylish Marvel characters, it also turns out that he’s one of the most dynamic to play as. His inclusion has made me finally accept a truth about Rivals — healers are, by far, the most well-designed characters in the game. I’d even argue that they’re the most fun to play, and as someone who usually avoids healing like the plague, that’s a tremendous surprise.

Marvel Rivals is no stranger to complex, multifaceted characters, and Gambit certainly fits that bill. Part of what’s so fascinating about Healers (aka Strategists) in Rivals is how effectively they’re tuned toward offense. These aren’t characters that only focus on healing, but can turn the tide of battle, and rack up some serious damage in the process.

There’s a much more aggressive slant to Rivals than a lot of other hero shooters, and a fantastic ebb and flow between offense and defense. The way the lightning-fast matches play out and encourage dynamic offensive teamwork has helped propel Marvel Rivals to success. But it’s the dynamism of the game’s healers that keeps me coming back for more, as nearly 90 percent of my playtime is spent on the likes of Cloak & Dagger, Mantis, Rocket Raccoon, and now Gambit. And the core reason is that Strategists seem to be the class that requires the development team to get the most inventive in adapting these characters and their powers.

Take Gambit, who’s well known for his kinetic powers and iconic exploding cards. He could work just fine as a Duelist, but he’s far more fascinating as a healer. Like most Strategists, Gambit’s basic attacks heal allies and damage enemies, but he also has a complex card mechanic that lets you lean even harder into defense or offense.

Gambit is one of Rivals’ most complex characters, which makes him a joy to experiment with. NetEase Games

By using the Sleight of Hand ability, Gambit can draw a healing or offense card, then subsequently Flush to sustain either option or Raise for an instant blast that’s great at countering enemy skills. This adds a layer of resource management while giving you astounding flexibility to adapt to situations — and that’s before you even talk about Gambit’s Ultimate, which gives a huge strength boost to him and the teammate you link up with.

The other layer here is how these choices reflect the personalities of these beloved characters. Gambit has been portrayed as a devilishly flirty bad boy for much of his tenure, and he’s stood out because he doesn’t fall into the dark, gritty, or brooding archetypes. He’s always been playful and flamboyant, which is part of what’s made him an enduring hero, and his role as a healer perfectly represents that as a smart-mouth who can keep allies lifted up while he beats down opponents.

It’s that blend of smart character work and complex mechanics that makes Strategists really stand out from the pack. There are some real highlights with Duelists and Vanguards, too — the recent addition of Daredevil, for example, implements the character’s sonar abilities in some compelling ways. But NetEase has been sluggish in adding new Strategists and Vanguards to the game. There are currently over 20 Duelists, compared to only 11 Vanguards and a paltry 9 Strategists. There’s always going to be more DPS characters in a hero shooter, but the disparity is starting to become noticeable, which is part of why Gambit feels so exciting.

Gambit, like many of the game’s Strategists, can be surprisingly deadly when used right. NetEase Games

With Marvel Rivals moving into its second year, the smartest move NetEase can make is to tweak the roster to feel more dynamic and balanced. Strategists are the game’s bread and butter: almost no team is going to win without a good one, and that role is emblematic of why the game has been successful.

I’ve spent many years of my life playing multiplayer games, from Final Fantasy XIV to Battlefield, and the one constant is that I don’t play healing classes unless I have to. Marvel Rivals is the first time my lifelong preference has been flipped on its head, as I have the most fun when I’m trying to strike a balance between offense and supporting my team. Rivals wouldn’t be the game it is without healers, and it’s time they get their due.

Marvel Rivals is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.