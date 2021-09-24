Mario movie release date, trailer, cast for the Nintendo animated film

Mario is coming back to the silver screen. During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed initial details on the currently untitled Mario animated film from Illumination. He also provided a first look at the cast, including some baffling casting choices like Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Despite the limited information on the Nintendo Direct, we know quite a few key details about the Mario film. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Mario movie release date?

The Mario animated movie will be available to watch in theaters on December 21, 2022

Is there a trailer for the Mario movie?

No, there isn’t a trailer available for the Mario animated movie just yet. Our only preview of the film so far comes from cast reveals shown during the most recent Nintendo Direct.

Mario will be portrayed by Chris Pratt. Nintendo

Who is in the Mario movie cast?

The currently announced cast consists of the following actors:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Mario’s current voice actor, Charles Martinet will also be involved as “various cameos.” His exact role is unknown.

While the casting might be a little surprising, what’s more, surprising is how the cast suggests how the Mario movie could delve into the series’ lore. For example, Spike is considered to be Mario’s boss in the Wrecking Crew series. Most of the folks watching the Nintendo Direct reveal probably had no idea that Mario wasn’t his own boss.

Or the film could finally confirm that Cranky Kong was the foe Mario first met in the original Donkey Kong, back when Mario was just called Jumpman.

Mario lore is endlessly confusing.

A screenshot from the original Donkey Kong game. Nintendo

Will the Mario movie be on streaming services?

Yes! If you don’t want to go to a movie theater to see the Mario film, you’ll be able to watch it on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock a few months after the official release. In July 2021, Peacock and Universal forged a deal that grants the streaming platform exclusive rights to all movies from Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features, starting in January 2022.

The deal requires films to appear on Peacock within four months from the theatrical debut.

Using math, you’ll be able to stream the Mario movie on Peacock by April 21, 2023. It could crop up on the platform sooner.

Additionally, Universal has a deal allowing films to jump to premium video-on-demand platforms after 31 days in theaters. You’ll likely be able to rent the Mario film for $19.99 beginning on January 21, 2022.

Who’s making the Mario movie?

The animated Mario movie is made by Illumination pictures. The studio is best known for creating the Despicable Me franchise and helming the recent Dr. Seuss animated films like The Lorax and The Grinch.

The Mario movie will be co-directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The pair previously co-developed the TV show, Teen Titans Go! for Cartoon Network. Horvath also directed the film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. Jelenic has previously written for TV shows like Jackie Chan Adventures, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Legion of Super Heroes.

The Mario movie is written by Matthew Fogel, the mind behind the 2011 Martin Lawrence film, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Fogel also wrote the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.