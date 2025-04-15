Nostalgia is a funny thing, simultaneously an idea and a kind of emotion entirely unto itself. Modern video games have been chasing nostalgia more and more in recent years, with countless remakes, remasters, and spiritual sequels. But most of these try to update classic experiences to appeal to a wider array of audiences — and that’s not always the right choice. Sometimes it’s better to keep exactly what was special about the original game, keeping the experience intact as much as possible, and the Lunar Remastered Collection proves it. The collection brings back two intensely charming RPGs that almost feel like time capsules of the ‘90s golden era they were made in, and even the warts make them even more endearing.

The remastered collection contains two games, Lunar Silver Star Story and its sequel Lunar 2: Eternal Blue. These games have a bit of a complex history, having been re-released multiple times with enhanced versions and remakes. Some of these versions make hefty changes to the story, and there’s also more than one localization and version of the script out there. So for decades it’s been hard for anyone getting into the series to figure out which version to play, and how to play it.

That’s, miraculously, the best part of the Collection, it finally gives newcomers and longtime fans a definitive version to play — one that’s based on the original PlayStation 1 versions of the games. As far as I can tell, it also seems like the script is based on the PS1 version done by Working Designs (long considered the best by fans) with a few changes and alterations.

But what really makes the Lunar games special is a sense of simplicity, both in terms of narrative and gameplay. These are games that feel like the epitome of “classic” RPGs, where you control a young hero who uses the power of friendship to defeat an evil god, and falls in love with a heroine along the way. Yes, it’s the kind of typical story you see in role-playing games, but it’s all done with such a charming sense of heart and personality that it’s infectious. Even if you’ve never played these games, they give off a sense of nostalgia, like stepping into a high school and then suddenly remembering your own school days.

Both games are turn-based RPGs in the vein of classic Final Fantasy, where you build a party of characters that all have their own unique moves, level up by gaining experience, and venture on a world-saving quest. Combat is simplistic but fun, holding just enough depth to keep things interesting, but not requiring a ton of grinding or strategizing from the player. The battle system is meant to reinforce the overall brisk feel of these games, and it works.

The world of Lunar is extremely bright and cheerful — a lovely break from dark and gloomy game worlds. GungHo

Silver Star Story takes place in a fantastical world called Lunar, and follows a young boy named Alex and his childhood friend Luna, as he dreams of becoming the next Dragonmaster — a legendary hero who defended the goddess and defeated the nefarious Vile Tribe. It’s been decades since the world has seen a Dragonmaster, and on his way to meet the four elemental dragons, Alex stumbles upon a grand conspiracy.

Eternal Blue, on the other hand, is a sequel set a thousand years after Silver Star, following an adventurer named Hiro who meets a visitor from another planet named Lucia. Again, Hiro inadvertently stumbles upon a plot to destroy the world. Eternal Blue is a big step up from the first game in terms of storytelling, with a much more compelling narrative that has some unique twists and developments. By comparison, Silver Star feels rudimentary, but the real beauty of both games is how rich and colorful their worlds feel.

There’s a lovable cast of characters to both games, from the hot-headed mage Nash, who loves to act superior, to the snarky cat-like monster Nall, who serves as your sidekick. Both games have marvelously paced stories that don’t feel like they waste any time, but what’s even more impressive is how much the world changes as you go. That fairly typical story gets so much richer when you spend time talking to every NPC in town, getting crucial character development and lore. On top of that, NPC dialogue changes with the events of the game, meaning you get all new dialogue in towns multiple times. It’s almost always worth poking around and talking to characters, just from a narrative standpoint.

The battle system for both games is virtually untouched, outside of a fast-forward option. GungHo

What’s really remarkable, though, is how well these experiences hold up, how utterly charming and relaxing they feel to this very day. The remaster makes very minimal changes to both games, including a new item-management mode and a “remastered” presentation. But both of these aspects can be toggled on and off, letting you play a purely classic experience if you want — and that includes the visual presentation.

It’s a great option that lets you fully embrace the classic feel, if you don’t want the shiny veneer of remastered graphics. At the same time, new voice acting has been done for the lavish anime cutscenes, but it all fits in well.

Gorgeous animated cutscenes are interspersed in the story, another callback to the distinct 90s style. GungHo

Outside of those aspects, however, these games are virtually untouched — and I can’t deny that it feels like a good thing. Copious changes or improvements would have boiled down the charm of the Lunar games, even if it was in the sake of a smoother experience. It’s hard to imagine Silver Star or Eternal Blue with more modern systems like mini-maps and objective markers, because this is a game that wants to soak in its world and vibes — revel in poking around colorful new towns and meticulously battling to get stronger. Sometimes, less really is more.

The Lunar games are steeped in the ideas of the era and time they were made, and because of that, retaining the original vision is essential. I’m glad developer GungHo realized that for this collection, and I’m even happier these games can finally be played without hunting down an ultra-rare copy and dusty console.

9/10

Lunar Remastered Collection launches on April 18 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Inverse reviewed the game on Nintendo Switch.

