All 15 Lost Ark classes, ranked from worst to best

Lost Ark has taken the gaming world by storm, combining the fast-paced nature of a top-down action RPG with the teamwork of an MMO. Amazon Studios brought the Korean title developed by Smilegate over to the West, where it’s won over players eager to slash through scores of enemies.

When loading in for the first time, you’ll have to pick between five classes:

Warrior (Berserker, Paladin, Gunlancer)— These are your melee brutes and fighters, never afraid to defend the front lines.

Martial Artist (Striker, Wardancer, Scrapper, Soulfist, Glavier)— Not as tanky as the Warrior, these agile damage dealers are all about high DPS and speed.

Gunner (Gunslinger, Artillerist, Deadeye, Sharpshooter)— These long-range damage dealers use their weapons to take down crowds of enemies from afar.

Mage (Bard, Sorceress)– In a fight, it's never bad to have a magic wielder on your side. Choose between buffing or DPS with these subclasses.

Assassin (Shadowhunter, Deathblade)— Stike from the shadows with insane combos with this sneaky class.

Each of these 15 subclasses has its own unique playstyle and abilities. Those choices can be overwhelming, especially when you factor in whether you’ll be playing more PVE or PVP. While none of these classes are unplayable, newer players and those less familiar with the genre will likely find lower-tier characters more challenging to use.

Here’s our ranking of the very best and worst classes in Lost Ark.

C-Tier

15. Wardancer — Though the Wardancer has some of the highest mobility in all of Lost Ark, its squishy nature makes it a hard class to pick up. With little AoE damage, she struggles in both PVP and PVE scenarios.

The Wardancer in Lost Ark can be hard to pilot. Amazon

14. Sharpshooter

13. Artillerist

12. Deadeye — Being able to swap between three different weapons makes the Deadeye a versatile pick. Though being a jack of all trades and master of none can be a bit of a weakness, this classes’ versatility sure makes up for it.

B-Tier

11. Soulfist

10. Shadowhunter

9. Gunlancer — Why does a gun need to be that large? To hit you from afar and up close! The Gunlancer combines both long and short-range versatility into a highly effective package, though his damage remains subpar. He’s easy to level with, has great team buffs, and has access to a quick backward dash.

The Gunlancer is an odd class, but is fun to play once you nail it down. Amazon

8. Glavier

A-Tier

7. Berserker

6. Striker

5. Bard — A support class with an ear for rhythm, the Bard is a pro with AoE skills. Through her clear isn’t as strong as some of the other classes on the list, the Bard makes up for it with her supportive rhythm of defensive buffs.

4. Gunslinger

S-Tier

3. Paladin — A support needs to protect allies and the Paladin excels in this role. But unlike a lot of squishy supports in other games, the Paladin can dish out damage as well as take it.

The sorceress has no problem dealing out tons of magic damage. Amazon

2. Sorceress —This spell-slinger is all about dealing tons of damage with her expertise in the world of magic. Though she’s incredibly squishy and easy to target in PVP, her wide, versatile kit makes up for her shortcomings.

1. Deathblade — One of the most powerful duelists in Lost Ark, the Deathblade is here to reign down vengeance. With a large number of dashes and quick slicing abilities, this class is perfect for anyone who wants to get into the middle of a fight.

Lost Ark is free to play, and available now for PC.