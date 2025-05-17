If there’s a single cultural idea that’s literally stood the test of time with humanity, it’s our pets. From ancient times to modern films, humans have been endlessly fascinated with the way furry companions mold our lives. Video games present an interesting proposition in that regard, giving us the chance to actually inhabit the animals we love so much — see things from their diminutive perspective. There’s one game, in particular, that’s really embraced that idea for cat lovers, a free-form experience where you guide a lost feline back to their home. Little Kitty, Big City is one of the most adorably charming open-world games you’ll ever play, and PlayStation users can finally join in with everyone else on the fun.

In Little Kitty, Big City, you play as an unnamed black cat, basking in his favorite sun spot in his owner’s apartment. But after a scare, the cat falls from the window — now it’s up to you to guide them through a Japanese-inspired city and all the way back home, interacting with a colorful cast of creatures along the way.

If you really want to be a nuisance, you can also steal people’s cell phones and sandwiches. Double Dagger Studio

While Little Kitty is technically an open-world game, it’s more a freeform exploration experience sprinkled with some very light Metroidvania elements. This is a game all about freedom and soaking up the good vibes, not worrying about completing objectives or doing things in a timely manner. That’s not to say there isn’t structure, as the game does make sure to give you at least a little guidance as you roam around the city.

The writing in Little Kitty is constantly light and witty, adding a delightful twist to the animals you meet — from a social media obsessed fancy cat and her neurotic bird assistant, to a crow that constantly insists you bring him “shinies.” It’s easy to compare the game to something like Homeward Bound, both because of the narrative on returning home and the personality afforded to these animals.

But the real joy lies in experimentation and discovering all the odd little secrets the world holds. Maybe you stumble into someone’s massive art project in their backyard, and make it better by getting blue paw prints all over the canvas. Or you find a Tanuki creating an interdimensional network in the city’s sewers, and decide to chip in and help.

If you’re a big fan of cats in hats, this is probably the game for you. Double Dagger Studio

Sprinkled throughout the world, amidst all these activities, are a variety of rewards you can use to dress up your cat, to take advantage of photo mode. Vending machine capsules are scattered around with adorable hats you can wear, or you can trade that obsessive crow some shiny bits for extras. There’s a lot to see and uncover, and eventually you’ll need to find enough fish to snack on, thereby raising your stamina for climbing. These collectathon elements keep you invested in the world, smartly stringing along rewards like you might put down treats to get your cat inside.

But it’s that sense of personality that makes Little Kitty so special, especially when coupled with the highly evocative art style and animations. This game almost feels like playing a Ghibli anime, and there’s so much thoughtful attention given to even just the animations of the main cat. If you’re a pet owner, within minutes, you’ll likely feel like you need to go scoop up your own furball.

Little Kitty, Big City isn’t the biggest or most complex experience out there, but it’s a genuine reminder of the joy of video games — the potential they have for unique experiences that transport you somewhere else. And that’s more than enough.

Little Kitty, Big City is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.