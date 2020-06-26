Fan art lets creatives add their own flair to the rich world of comics, movies, and video games.
The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel, has touched artist with its unforgettable characters, horrific zombies, and jaw-dropping environments.
Inverse asked artists why they switched off their PlayStation 4 and pulled out their canvas.
TLOU 2 has been nothing short of a cinematic and interactive masterpiece, selling 4 million copies since its June 19 release. Here's how it inspired its legion of imaginative fans.