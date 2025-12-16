Metal Gear Solid Delta Producer Wouldn’t Change A Thing About His Controversial Remake

There’s arguably not a single name in video games as well-known as Hideo Kojima, whose influence is keenly felt in the ongoing impact of the Metal Gear Solid series. And despite Kojima’s departure and new works with Death Stranding, Konami wants to keep the legacy of Metal Gear alive.

Earlier this year, I wrote a review for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, saying how it made me question why we remake games in the first place, and what the real “purpose” of a remake is. To answer that question, Inverse talked to five of the industry’s key developers tackling remakes and remasters. In a new series, we’ll explore the nature of remakes and hope to answer those key conundrums in the process.

And there’s no better place to start than with Metal Gear Solid Delta itself. As a remake, Delta is a pretty one-to-one update, adding in new gameplay refinements while completely unchanging the narrative, structure, and even voice acting of the original. And that ties into the entire ethos of the project.

“The theme of this remake was to create a ‘remake that is too faithful,’ paying the utmost respect to the original work. I believe we largely achieved that goal,” Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaka Okamura tells Inverse, “At the same time, we received various critiques, opposing opinions, and many well-founded impressions.

Delta represents a distinct approach to video game remakes, one that differs from other examples like Final Fantasy 7. And Okamura’s thoughts on the topic might just give us a glimpse at the future of Metal Gear.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Delta rebuilds Metal Gear Solid 3 in Unreal Engine 5, but strives to retain the same aesthetic tone. Konami

Why do you think video game remakes have become such a huge part of the industry? Do you think that trend will continue as the industry continues to get older?

Noriaka Okamura: First, I believe the trend toward remakes stems from the fact that gaming culture has such a long history, with countless outstanding games created over time. As gaming hardware and expressive capabilities have evolved, there's a desire to reintroduce older works to the world, but at the same time, presenting them unchanged makes them look outdated. Then I think the trend toward remakes is raised.

Of course, there are also business reasons — such as wanting to mitigate risk by leveraging past successful titles to ensure business viability in the face of ever-rising game production costs. However, whether a remake is created solely for that reason or not is something users and the market will naturally judge for themselves.

As for whether this trend will continue, I believe it will persist as long as gaming hardware and expressive capabilities continue to evolve.

Why are video games so much more prone to remakes than other media, like film or TV? Is it because of the interactive element?

Isn't it to respond to the frequent evolution of gaming hardware and expressive capabilities? Just as black-and-white films transitioned to color, and just as CG fundamentally enhanced expressive power, I believe there have been situations in visual culture where remakes became active. Personally, I think the reason remakes are so common in games is that their cycle of evolution is extremely rapid compared to other media.

Delta features an array of gameplay enhancements, making it feel more in line with later entries in the franchise — such as Phantom Pain. Konami

What do you think the purpose of a video game remake should be? Is it to bring the game to a new generation, or preserve its place in history? Essentially, what makes a video game remake successful?

Paying the utmost respect to the great games released in the past, which many users can no longer play due to the lack of compatible gaming hardware, and then passionately passing them on to future generations. And from there, rebooting new IP to continue captivating many fans. I believe this is the ultimate purpose of remakes.

The most crucial factor for success within this framework is discerning what must remain unchanged (the core essence of the game's play) and what must be changed (optimizing aspects so modern users can properly engage with the title).

Do you think remakes can lead to a lack of innovation in video games at large? Can the industry still experiment and try new ideas by returning to older titles?

Remakes are one option in creating works, and I do not believe their existence inherently leads to a lack of innovation. As many excellent remakes demonstrate, a remake that can be positioned and developed meaningfully within an overall IP strategy for the future can serve as the first step toward the next innovation, even if the title itself lacks innovation. Conversely, remakes created solely for immediate, short-term profit may rightly be criticized for lacking innovation.

Personally, I believe remakes should be about enabling new experiments and ideas for the future through their production.

Delta’s “newest” element is the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode, which hearkens back to the days of Metal Gear Online Konami

Looking back on the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta, how do you feel about it now? Do you think you achieved what you wanted to with the remake? Is there anything you wish you’d done differently?

First and foremost, I am deeply moved that we were able to complete this project and that its content received a certain level of appreciation. The theme of this remake was to create a “remake that is too faithful,” paying the utmost respect to the original work. I believe we largely achieved that goal. At the same time, we received various critiques, opposing opinions, and many well-founded impressions.

The content of a remake varies depending on its purpose. Even if I could go back in time and work on this remake again, I would proceed with the same approach and create the same work. However, if I were to have the opportunity to release a remake of a similar nature in the future, the premise would be different, so I think it would become a different kind of remake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.