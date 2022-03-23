Here’s exactly when you can start playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches March 25 on Nintendo Switch, and the game promises to be one of the biggest franchise releases in decades. We don’t want you to miss a single second behind the wheel as Karby in Mouthful Mode, so here’s everything we know about the game’s release time, pre-load status, file size, and more so you can start eating entire cars ASAP.

When is the Kirby and the Forgotten Land release time?

Assuming Kirby and the Forgotten Land follows the guidelines listed on this official Nintendo eShop support page, fans can expect to begin downloading the game March 25 at 12 a.m. Eastern. There have been instances where those who pre-load the game may be given access an hour or so in advance of that listed time, but those results aren’t necessarily guaranteed.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land unlocks on March 25 at 12 a.m. Eastern. Nintendo

How to pre-load Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Pre-loading Kirby and the Forgotten Land is as easy as going to the Nintendo eShop, searching for the title and clicking the large “pre-purchase” button. Once the purchase is made, the game will begin downloading to your Switch. A small update will be deployed by 12 a.m. Eastern on March 25, allowing you to unlock and play the software when it’s officially released.

In the event you deleted the placeholder download, you should be able to find it by going to the eShop, selecting your profile icon in the right-hand corner, and scrolling down to the “redownload” menu.

What is the Kirby and the Forgotten Land file size?

According to the game’s official eShop page, Kirby and the Forgotten Land requires 6.2GB of free space to download.

What are the Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order bonuses?

This close to release it doesn’t appear there’s too much available with regard to pre-order bonuses for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but we did find a few special deals worth consideration.

We were able to dig up two different pre-order deals for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Nintendo

At Amazon, the game is being sold at a pre-order price of $54.99 as opposed to the standard $59.99. As far as we can tell, Amazon is the only retailer offering a $5 discount on pre-orders.

At Walmart you can score a free Kirby popsocket for pre-ordering the game. Just like a standard copy, this one retails for $59.99.

That’s all you need to know about the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.