The ending to Square Enix's long-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III left the ultimate fate of Sora and Kairi up in the air when the game was originally released in January 2019, but the new DLC "Re Mind" might finally offer fans of the long-running franchise some closure. What will the DLC entail and when can fans finally dive in? Here's all that and more.

What time does Kingdom Hearts 3 Remind DLC Release?

The new DLC is expected to go live right at the stroke of midnight, 12 a.m. Eastern, as it turns January 23, 2020. But the DLC is allegedly included as part of the newly released version 1.09 update.

How large is the download size for Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind?

According to Nexux Hub, the North America PlayStation Store has the DLC + Concert bundle slotted at 8.4 GB, which is the premium extended version of the DLC that includes 19 concert video tracks for an extra $10. Without those, it's expected to be 6.41 GB for just Re Mind. The full update is closer to 9.332 GB.

These are the two different versions of Re Mind available.

What is included in Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind?

Remind is billed as "the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III" in that it's more or less an interquel where you play as different characters from the franchise during a moment that exists outside of time and space, in a sense. (Leave it to the Kingdom Hearts franchise to do something this weird.)

Here's the official description from developer Square Enix:

"Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined."

Essentially, this DLC rewrites aspects of the original ending to Kingdom Hearts III, enhancing it in ways we aren't able to see just yet. But the general idea is that players will be able to control the other Keyblade-wielders in the series and encounter Final Fantasy characters that appeared in previous games from the franchise.

There's also the addition of Yozora, the anime-inspired character introduced in the main story campaign as the protagonist of a video game within the world of Toy Story. Yet somehow, Yozora appears to Sora in the Kingdom Hearts' equivalent of heaven. Currently, he's rumored to be the extreme final boss of the DLC, but that remains to be seen.

According to an official Square Enix press release, the DLC also includes multiple boss battles, a Limitcut and Secret Episode, a new greeting mode, slideshow features, and a new “Premium Menu” mode that includes diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges.

When will the version 1.07 and 1.09 updates for Kingdom Hearts III be available?

Free version 1.07 and 1.09 updates are already available for KH3 on the PlayStation 4.

How large are the version 1.07 and 1.09 updates for Kingdom Hearts III?

According to some players on Reddit, together the new updates total 9.332 GB and supposedly include Re Mind as part of that.

What's included in the version 1.07 and 1.09 updates for Kingdom Hearts III?

Here are the official patch notes for version 1.07 and 1.09:

Version 1.09

Various issues have been fixed.

Version 1.07

You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Promises” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oathkeeper.”

You can turn in the Key Item “Proof of Times Past” at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade “Oblivion.”

New forms have been added.

New abilities have been added.

Various menus have been updated.

Some cutscenes have been modified.

Various issues have been fixed.

These details are vague at best, but for anyone who doesn't know about the two Proof key items, the Proof of Promises is the reward for finding all 90 Lucky Emblems and the Proof of Times Past is the reward for completing the game on Critical Mode. The items can be turned in at any Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblades.

In terms of modified cutscenes, the folks on the Kingdom Hearts subreddit have assembled a list of changes, but in addition to improved graphics, certain details may have been altered so that Re Mind better fits within the continuity of the main game.

The Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC will be released for PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020 and for the Xbox One on February 25, 2020.