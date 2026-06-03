Insomniac's Wolverine Will Be The Most Brutal Superhero Game Yet

Even more than in movies, video games are the perfect opportunity to portray the power fantasies inherent in everyone’s favorite superheroes. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and its sequel let you put together your own superhero team, the Batman: Arkham games did a remarkably immersive job of making players feel like the World’s Greatest Detective, and it’s so easy to lose yourself in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series just by swinging around New York City. Not only can games craft a gameplay loop that fits the abilities of a comic book character, but it also provides a level of direct control that fans have wished for since the moment they saw Batman or Iron Man on the page.

While there have been games like Square Enix’s Avengers and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad released over the last 10 years, the decade has belonged to Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise. A massive hit when the first game dropped back in 2018, it was followed by a Miles Morales spin-off and a sequel, 2023’s Spider-Man 2, which quickly became one of the best-selling PlayStation games ever. Insomniac has no plans to slow down, with another Spider-Man sequel on the way alongside game adaptations of other Marvel properties… including a fast-approaching release based on a certain feral Canadian.

At Sony’s most recent State of Play broadcast, gamers were treated to their first substantial look at Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game, which comes out in September. The extended gameplay trailer mostly shows off the limb-slicing, blood-spraying combat, which appears to be influenced by, but still radically different from, the combat in the Spider-Man games. Fans have often hoped that material outside the comics would lean into Logan’s brutal streak, and it looks like Marvel’s Wolverine will be the first game since the 2009 X-Men: Origins tie-in to take that suggestion to the extreme.

Aside from offering a peek at the gameplay, the State of Play footage provides a first glimpse at the ensemble of X-Men and wider Marvel characters present in the game. Players can expect to encounter Jean Grey, Mystique, Omega Red, Sabretooth, and someone who appears to be the Silver Samurai, and there are even brief flashes of Logan facing off against The Hand and a few mutant-hunting Sentinels. During their presentation, Insomniac revealed that the game takes place in the same world as their Spider-Man series, but shot down the possibility of Spidey showing up in Wolverine, reinforcing their desire to focus on Logan’s supporting cast instead.

Even if the team isn’t formed quite yet, the presence of Jean Grey means the rest of the X-Men aren’t far off. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Surprisingly, Insomniac also revealed that the X-Men don’t currently exist in Earth-1048 (the official universal designation for their games). Mutants are still an oppressed class that most of the population is unaware of, but instead of Charles Xavier’s special ops team of students and teachers, Logan will be an on-again/off-again member of Team X, a ragtag organization dedicated to the protection of mutants worldwide that seems to be led by Jean Grey.

Just like with Spider-Man, it seems like Insomniac is using Wolverine's comic book mythology as a launchpad for their own canon (and if the rumors of them developing an X-Men game are to be believed, the events of this game will be crucial). It’s been 17 years since the character had his own standalone video game, and gamers and comic book fans alike are itching to live vicariously as Logan while slicing and dicing genocidal robots and anti-mutant terrorists. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer for the chance to pop those claws.

Marvel’s Wolverine releases for PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.