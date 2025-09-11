Hollow Knight: Silksong May Have Overshadowed 2025’s Best Game Expansion

When developer Team Cherry suddenly announced that the six-year wait for their sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong would be out in just a matter of weeks, many games wisely cleared out. Ben Foddy’s Baby Steps, Demonschool, and others are among the casualties now coming weeks or months later than expected.

One of the few that didn’t budge on its original release date, however, is an expansion for one of 2024’s best video games. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a gem when it released last December, and I couldn’t be excited to have more of it to play through. I’m happy to confirm what I’ve played so far of its Order Of Giants expansion perfectly scratches the tomb-raiding, crypt-exploring fix I was looking for and then some.

Order of Giants slots right into the existing campaign of The Great Circle. Players access it by returning to Vatican City and speaking to a conflicted priest who sets you off on an adventure into hidden tunnels beneath Rome. As the name implies, this standalone fieldwork quest delves more into one of its biggest mysteries around the Great Circle: the massive beings guarding the tablets needed to activate Noah’s Ark.

All of the staples of the main game are here right from the start. Lengthy but compelling documents, nail-biting social stealth, and even some death-defying platforming kick off this winding descent into this enigma. There’s even another fantastic logic puzzle in the first 10 minutes that tests both your knowledge of popular biblical scripture and your environment. As is the case with the main game, The Order of Giants continues to reward players who pay attention.

Once you’re in the heart of the mystery, the game doubles down on its best elements. The Serpent Room puzzle featured in the launch trailer for this expansion represents one of the toughest, most satisfying puzzles in the game. The lengthy climb out of the depths is a true test of your ability to find openings Indy can take advantage of in a dark, dank level.

The expansion even retains the comedic tone of the franchise it’s based on. Indiana’s still a man of mixed luck who can be the coolest guy in the room one minute and a lovable dolt tripping over his own nerdiness the next. One moment in the first half of the DLC put a grin on my face, as it's a fun, cartoonish callback to an iconic scene in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The Order of Giants remains doggedly faithful to the Spielberg films, and it’s better for it.

Order Of Giants continues the game’s dogged faithfulness to the original films. Machine Games

One of my only gripes with the expansion so far is how light it feels in its opening hours. Troy Baker does reprise the role, of course, but he seems notably quieter during gameplay sequences. It’s probably less noticeable when played along with the rest of the campaign. But when played in isolation (as many people likely will, long after launch), the cinematic quips that I remember from my original playthrough are fewer and further between.

That, of course, is a minor nitpick within what’s otherwise the perfect reason to return to one of the best games of the last year. It’s a great reminder that Machine Games delivered a game of the year contender right at the tail end of 2024, one that I hope receives its well-deserved flowers come award season later this fall.

Silksong is cool, even if it’s tremendously difficult. If you’re looking for a break, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s new expansion is the perfect game to break up Hornet’s arduous journey.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is only set to have one expansion pack. But the game’s rollout isn’t totally finished just yet. The game is expected to hit Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026, the developer announced last month at Gamescom. It’s a no-brainer port for Bethesda and Machine Games, as Nintendo’s capable handheld seems like the perfect home for this underrated title.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.