Hypercharge: Unboxed Xbox release window, gameplay, platforms, and trailer

Though it’s been out on some platforms for a while now, Hypercharge: Unboxed recently picked up an enormous amount of steam after going viral on Twitter. It’s a shooter, but the catch is that you play as action figures, with callbacks to famous films like Toy Story and Small Soldiers. Given its fun premise, there’s plenty here to be excited about. Here’s everything we know about the action-figure shooter, Hypercharge: Unboxed.

When are the Hypercharge Xbox and PlayStation release windows?

It’s unclear when Hypercharge: Unboxed will come to Xbox and PlayStation, but its developer is hard at work porting it to other platforms. The official Hypercharge Twitter account went viral earlier this year after asking the community if they wanted to play the game on Xbox.

Clearly, the answer was “yes.”

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a nostalgia trip, perfect for players who grew up with Toy Story and Small Soldiers. Digital Cybercherries

The game’s developer also gained notoriety for urging the community to stop being toxic after demands for an Xbox release date began pouring in. “It’s not okay to hurl abuse at us and demand a release date,” the company’s PR and Marketing Manager Joe Henson said.

What are the Hypercharge platforms?

Hypercharge: Unboxed has been on Steam and Nintendo Switch since 2020, but will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S at some point in the future. The team is comprised of just five people, so it can’t move as quickly as a major AAA developer.

Is there a Hypercharge trailer?

The official Nintendo Switch trailer for Hypercharge: Unboxed.

There are multiple Hypercharge trailers corresponding to the Nintendo Switch and Steam releases. Above, you can check out the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer, which focuses on some gameplay mechanics and features.

What is the Hypercharge gameplay like?

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a shooter that places you in the shoes of action figures, effectively playing with scale in a fun way. Digital Cybercherries

In Hypercharge, you play as action figures from a first or third-person perspective. It’s a shooter at heart, but also includes defense-building features, adding a bit of strategy to each battle. The game also focuses on exploration, as each area is packed with little details to uncover, as shown in the massive toy store stage. If you were a kid in the ‘90s, you’ll likely appreciate all the toy references in this game.

Since you play as small action figures in Hypercharge, it plays with scale in a fun way that makes exploration even more fun.

Hypercharge can be played online or offline, and supports local split-screen, as well as online cooperative play. It has PvP, but can also be played against bots, making it great for players looking to learn the ropes.

The game is known for its large-scale boss battles, as well as its wacky customization options, with items that can all be unlocked without having to spend real cash.

Who is the Hypercharge developer?

Hypercharge: Unboxed was created by UK developer Digital Cybercherries. The small team has worked on Hypercharge since 2015 and also released VR game New Retro Arcade: Neon in 2016. The team is made of just five employees.