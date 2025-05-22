Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is one of Capcom’s best and weirdest games. But figuring out the game’s gifting system and how that can lead to multiple different endings can be tricky. Depending on who you befriend and give presents to, the storyline will diverge into a new path, leading to a different outcome. Gift the wrong person and get close to the incorrect allies, and you might be setting out on a far different route than intended. Luckily, we’ve broken it all down for you below, including how the gift system works and how to get every ending.

How Onimusha 2’s Gift System Works

Character will react negatively or positively to getting gifts, and it’s quite easy to tell if they like something. Capcom

Gifts are given their own category in Onimusha 2’s item menu, and they can be found scattered throughout the game in chests and bought from the shop in town during the first three chapters. As a note, make sure to go to the mines and get enough gold to buy every item in the shop in each chapter — as doing so unlocks more items in the next chapter.

All four characters (Ekei, Magoichi, Kotaro, and Oyu) can be found in the main tavern in town, and all you have to do to give a gift is go up to them, press the start button, and select the gift. The catch, of course, is that each character has their preferred gifts. Gifts can be given to anyone but each one builds a different amount of affinity, and unfortunately, there’s no way to track how much affinity each character has.

On top of that, in order for a character’s playable section to kick in, they need to be above a certain affinity threshold. It’s possible to get each unique playable section in a single playthrough, but each character also has a unique ending that kicks in if they’re the one with the highest affinity.

While you don’t get any kind of marker indicating that characters like gifts, characters will outright say they like a gift if they do. Keep in mind that you can give most gifts to anyone, but how much affinity they get depends on how much they like it.

While we don’t have a comprehensive list of every gift, here are a few of each character’s favorite ones that we’ve found.

Ekei

Ashura Garment

Blue Parrot

Caligraphy Kit

Folding Fan

Grilled Fish

Tengu Mask

Vodka

Wine

Magoichi

Ancient Documents

Ancient Coin

Collected History Book

Melon

Music Box

Tale of Heiki

Taiheki

Western Boots

Kotaro

Cameo

Compass

Emblem

European Hat

Fairy Tale Book

Globe

Green Parrot

Keimyo Hachimaki

Oyu

Bouqet

Comb

Fish Rice

Fork

Hair Ornament

Hard Boots

Love Potion

Mirror

How to Get Every Ending in Onimusha 2

An extra detail to note is that when you give a gift to one character, the other three characters get a small reduction in affinity. Capcom

Now that you know how gift giving works, you’ll want to see every ending. Like we said earlier, you can get almost every unique scene for each character on a single playthrough, if you’re smart about gifts. But the problem is that the ending scene only involves one character. That means you’ll need to play through the game four times to see each character ending, and an additional time without giving gifts to anyone — as that has its own unique scenes. So five times in total, at least.

Subsequent playthrough of Onimusha 2 will likely be shorter as you know where to go and what to do. But if you want to see absolutely everything in the game, you’re looking at roughly 20-25 hours.

Your best bet is to focus on a single character for each playthrough, seeing all of their scenes, and then moving on to the next one. You can still give gifts to other characters to try and trade for other items, just make sure you’re focusing on that one specific character and doing their best gifts.

There are also gift combos that build even more affinity based on the order you give them — for example, giving Magoichi a watermelon followed by salt will give a huge boost.

After you beat the game once, you’ll unlock the story map in the Extras menu, seeing each character’s cutscenes and the flowchart of the story. Each time you beat the game, this chart will be updated with everything you’ve seen, so you can easily tell if there’s anything you missed by accident.

One particularly tricky scene to watch out for, that got us, is during Magoichi’s playthrough. Near the end of the game, he’ll ask you if you think the sword or the firearm is better. Make sure you say sword here, and you’ll get a unique event where you compete for demons slain with Magoichi.

Seeing out every ending and storyline in Onimusha 2 is quite the undertaking, but it’s immensely fun to see how the experience can differ.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny launches on May 23 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.