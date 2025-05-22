Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is easily the most unique titles in the franchise, and that’s saying something considering the third game involves time travel and demons invading 2004 Paris. A big part of that is due to the game’s branching storyline, splitting off into different paths based on which of the main characters you befriend and give gifts to. That means Onimusha 2’s story has a bunch of different outcomes, and it can be a bit hard to piece together if you’re just getting started. With that in mind, here’s how long it takes to beat Onimusha 2.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Onimusha 2?

A single playthrough of Onimusha 2 doesn’t take very long, although the game is a bit longer than Onimusha: Warlords. You can beat Onimusha 2 in roughly 5-8 hours on average. That variation depends on how much you explore and whether you do the optional Phantom Realm battles — which offer rewards like an extra weapon.

But Onimusha 2 is entirely designed around the idea of multiple replays, due to its branching storyline and four extra playable characters. The catch here is that the overall substance of the game doesn’t change, and the puzzles all stay the same, but you get different cutscenes and events based on which characters you’ve built affinity with.

Does Onimusha 2 have planned DLC?

No, Onimusha 2 does not have any planned DLC.

Does Onimusha 2 have New Game Plus?

No, Onimusha 2 does not have any New Game Plus due to how the story works, so there is no benefit to completing the game and then replaying it again, except of course, for your own satisfaction.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny launches on May 23 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.