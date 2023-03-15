The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure finally brings the long-lost finale of the Crossbell saga to the West, once again putting players in the shoes of rookie detective Lloyd Bannings. The franchise is well-known for creating lengthy complex RPGs, and Trails to Azure certainly doesn’t disappoint in that regard. Crossbell is easily one of the most robust settings Falcom has made, and on top of the main story, there’s a wealth of side quests and optional activities that help flesh out the city and its people. With all that in mind, here’s how long you can expect to spend with The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure.

How Long Is Trails to Azure?

Using Turbo Mode in exploration and combat can significantly cut down your playtime. NIS America

You’ll want to set aside quite a bit of time to complete Trails to Azure, as simply playing through the story will likely take roughly 40-50 hours, depending on the pace at which you play and how much you use the game’s Turbo Mode.

Each chapter in Trails to Azure gives you a selection of side quests to play through, presented as “requests” for the Special Support Section. If you’re looking to complete all of these requests, and other optional content, you’re looking at adding on at least 25 more hours, bumping up your playtime to 70-80 hours. It’s also important to note Trails to Azure has some exclusive content that can only be completed on a second playthrough, including the secret boss.

Trails to Azure Chapter List

At the beginning of each chapter, you’ll get a number of requests that you can complete before moving the main story along. NIS America

Trails to Azure is split into five main chapters, with a couple of little “breaks” inserted into the story, meant to give you a bit of a break from all the drama and action. Below you can find a full list of all chapters in Trials to Azure.

Prologue - Traces of D

Chapter 1 - Bright Skies, Gathering Storms

Chapter 2 - The West Zemuria Trade Conference

Intermission - A Brief Respite

Chapter 3 - Budding Turmoil

Chapter 4 - Crossbell’s Fate

Fragments - Crossing False Paradise

Finale - The Path We Chose

Does Trails to Azure Have New Game Plus?

The record menu also has a handy feature that lets you check the progress you’ve made on each achievement. NIS America

Yes, Trails to Azure has a rather robust New Game Plus system that carries over a variety of content and unlocks some new features. On a New Game Plus playthrough, five super monsters will appear across the world in the Finale, and beating those five monsters will then unlock the superboss, Vermillion. Here’s a list of all monsters and their location

Grendel (Lvl 116) - The Ursula Road Sandbar

Lucifuge (Lvl 117) - The Deserted Mine

Great Satan (Lvl 118) - The Wetlands

Inferno Domina (Lvl 121) - Geofront C Sector

Fallen Delacroix (Lvl 122) - Geofront D Sector

Vermillion (Lvl 130) - Scarlet Wetlands

In order to unlock features for New Game Plus you’ll need to have Achievement Points, which are unlocked by completing specific feats on your first playthrough. If you want to look at all the achievements in the game you can do so by opening the main menu, selecting System, and then going to Record. Below is a list of all the options you can carry over to New Game Plus. Keep in mind, each one costs 200 Achievement Points.