Hollow Knight: Silksong gets tough fast, with even early bosses capable of wiping the floor with inexperienced players. One of the trickiest opening bosses is Moorwing, a flying menace that’s been blocking progress for plenty of players since the game’s release. Fortunately, once you get used to its rapid attacks, taking down Moorwing becomes much less of a struggle, and there are three ways to make the fight even easier (or just skip it altogether).

If you’ve found yourself stuck in Silksong’s Greymoor, here’s how to beat the Moorwing boss.

Recruit Garmond

You can get a little extra help by freeing Garmond to start his quest line. Team Cherry

The quickest way to make Moorwing easier is to recruit some help. In the area leading up to the boss fight, you can find bug knight Garmond and his loyal steed Zaza, who offer aid in the battle to come. You’ll find Garmond stuck in a cage on the path from the Halfway Home bench to the boss arena. To get to him, you need to head left from Halfway Home until you reach a series of enemy-infested platforms leading you up the area’s central tower. Climb that, and you’ll find a path about halfway up that leads you off-screen to the right. You’ll find the pair in a cage, where you can speak to Garmond to start their quest line.

After that, fight Moorwing as normal. If you lose, Garmond and Zaza will be waiting just to the right of the boss arena’s top entrance, where you can recruit them. You’ll still have to do most of the work, but it’s always good to get a little help.

Skip the fight entirely

The flea caravan makes much better company than Moorwing. Team Cherry

If you’d rather not bother with Moorwing until later, you can push your encounter back a bit by finishing a side quest first. In The Marrow, you’ll encounter Fleamaster Mooshka, who asks that you find the lost fleas belonging to their caravan. You only need to find five fleas scattered around the game’s first act to complete the opening leg of this quest.

Once you turn the quest in to Mooshka, they’ll move the flea caravan to Moorwing’s boss arena, kicking the flying beast out in the process. If you skip the fight this way, you’ll be able to challenge Moorwing later, when you’re more prepared.

Just cheat

Moorwing’s greatest weakness is this little corner. Team Cherry

If you don’t have the patience to fight Moorwing now and don’t want to deal with it later, there’s currently an easy way to cheese the boss, at least until Team Cherry patches it out. First, equip the Reaper Crest, earned from the Chapel of the Reaper on the path directly above the top entrance to Moorwing. Then start the fight and run to the right, where a platform with a fan pointed upward sits off to the side. Use your ability to float to ride the air current upward and land on the platform just below the entrance to this screen.

Moorwing will follow you up here, where it can do nothing more than bash against the bottom of the platform you’re standing on. All you need to do is use your downward attack until the boss is defeated, and you can move on with your life.

Other Tips for fighting Moorwing

With or without Garmond’s help, beating Moorwing just takes a little practice. Team Cherry

If you’re not cheesing or skipping Moorwing, there are a few tips to keep in mind. The first is the most essential skill in any difficult game, which is to study the boss’ attack patterns. The windup of Moorwing’s diving swoop and claw attacks can look similar, but they have telltale signs that make them easier to identify. Both begin with Moorwing briefly flying upward before attacking, but if it’s gearing up to use the claw attack, it will also give an open-mouthed shout first. This is your cue to get away, though you can sneak in a hit or two first if you’re quick.

The toughest attack to avoid is Moorwing’s projectile orbs. At first, the boss will just roll one across the ground, which is easy enough to dodge as long as you’re not right under Moorwing when it starts. At the fight’s halfway point, Moorwing will add a second orb. Both will rise into the air at different points, with the second shot looping back around afterward. You can avoid all of these hits by staying just inside the range of the first orb after it flies up, or dodging both close to Moorwing to sneak in a few hits.

Moorwing will also gain a second projectile attack at this point, rising into the air upside down before sending two orbs to circle it. These orbs will roll along the ground when they land, so it’s best to make some distance when this attack begins and leap over whichever orb is heading toward you. When dodging the orbs, make good use of your air dash and float abilities to stay off the ground longer and give yourself more time to avoid them. Keep practicing, and Moorwing will be dealt with before you know it.