Enable Hades cross-save between Nintendo Switch and PC in 3 easy steps

Hades is one of Inverse's favorite games of 2020, and now it’s available on all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (and is available on Xbox Game Pass). It has been on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for a while, but now even more players have access to the acclaimed roguelike.

The team at Supergiant Games has implemented cross-save functionality into Hades, allowing you to migrate your progress back and forth between platforms. But how can you set up cross-save to move progress from one platform to the other?

Does Hades have cross-save for PlayStation and Xbox?

Even with the launch of the game on new ecosystems like PlayStation and Xbox in August 2021, cross-save functionality is limited to only PC and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by Supergiant Games in June 2021.

But if you’re playing Hades on Nintendo Switch or PC, you’ll likely want to be aware of how to transfer your save from one platform to the other. Thankfully, the process is pretty simple and you can get it up and running in just 3 steps.

Step 1: Update to the latest version of Hades on Nintendo Switch

The cross-save process will start on Nintendo Switch. In order for this feature to work, your game should be fully updated to patch 1.0.37119 or later. To make sure your game is fully updated, go to Hades on the Nintendo Switch home screen and press the + button to access the options menu. Then, navigate to the "Software Update" tab and choose to update "Via the Internet."

This is what the main menu of Hades will look like if your game is fully updated. Supergiant Games

If your game isn't fully updated, this should start the download for the latest version of Hades. If it is fully updated, the Switch will tell you that "You are using the latest version of this software." You'll also know your game is properly updated as it will connect to the internet and a cross-save option should appear.

Step 2: Connect your Steam or Epic Games Store account

Now, it's time to actually connect your accounts. Choose the cross-save option on the main menu of Hades, and you'll be taken to a screen that asks you to connect to Steam or the Epic Games Store. Choose whichever storefront you also own Hades on, and you'll be asked to sign in to your Switch account. Once the accounts are connected, your Nintendo Switch save data will sync with your cloud save data on Steam or Epic Games.

Nintendo Switch cross-saves work with both the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of Hades. Supergiant Games

Step 3: Access the same save on both platforms

Once you've synced your accounts, cross-saves should work properly in both the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of Hades. Your Nintendo Switch save should show up on the file-selecting play menu when you boot it up on PC. You can then play the game for as long as you want on PC and continue Zagreus' escape from hell on that same file.

If you want to go back to the Nintendo Switch version of the game, choose the "Sync & Quit" option, which will automatically upload your progress to the cloud. As long as you're connected to the internet and your game is synced correctly, the save should also show up with progress on your Switch as this cross-save functionality works both ways.

As Hades is made up of lots of short but eventful runs, being able to quickly switch between platforms depending on what's best for you is extremely helpful here. If you own multiple copies of Hades, one of the best games of 2020, you should definitely take advantage of this feature!

Hades is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.