Here’s exactly when you can play Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 will be released soon on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so it’s time to rev your engines in anticipation of the game’s launch. With this momentous occasion in mind, we’re here to tell you all you need to know about the game. Curious about the precise time your download is expected to unlock? Want to know about file sizes and the status of PS5 upgrades? Interested in hearing more about the early buzz? You’ve come to the right place.

When is the Gran Turismo 7 release time?

Like most other high-profile PlayStation exclusives, Gran Turismo 7 is expected to release at 12 a.m. Eastern on March 4, 2022. That technically means those on the west coast should be able to start playing as soon as 9 p.m. Pacific on March 3. It looks as though this release timing will remain consistent globally, but fans outside the United States may also want to keep an eye on the midnight hour in their local time zone as well.

What is the Gran Turismo 7 file size?

Sony officially recommends that players free up at least 110 GB of hard drive space for Gran Turismo 7 regardless of whether they’re playing on PS4 or PS5. Without the day-one patch, preloads for the game weigh a whopping 96.8 GB on PS5 and 101.9 GB on PS4. In other words, you’re going to need lots of free space to make this install happen.

Start revving you engines: Gran Turismo 7 is set to release March 4, 2022, at midnight Eastern. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Is there a Gran Turismo 7 pre-load?

Yup. Pre-loads of GT7 began in late February on PS4 and PS5 alike, meaning fans have had a decent amount of time to start their downloads early. If your pre-load hasn’t started automatically, you can manually trigger it by scrolling over to your games Library, selecting the icon for Gran Turismo 7 and pressing the “download” button.

Is there a PS5 upgrade for Gran Turismo

While there is a PS5 upgrade path for Gran Turismo 7, it’s not free. Those who purchase the standard PS4 version of the game will have to spend an additional $10 to unlock the PS5 variant when they’d like to play it. Alternatively, you can also purchase the $89 Digital Deluxe Edition which offers access to both versions alongside a few other bonuses.

What are the Gran Turismo 7 pre-order bonuses?

Which edition of Gran Turismo 7 are you driving towards? Sony Interactive Entertainment

When it comes to pre-orders, all digital editions of Gran Turismo 7 offer the same pre-launch perks.

100,000 CR

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model

Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND

Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S)

Additionally, the $89 Deluxe Edition offers these bonuses

Steelbook case

1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

The pre-order bonus three-car pack available indefinitely

Of course, the physical steelbook case is exclusive to purchasing the Gran Turismo 7 physical disc from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. The disc in the pack is formatted for PS5, but you’ll still have digital access to the PS4 build.

What are the Gran Turismo 7 review scores on Metacritic and Opencritic?

The review embargo for Gran Turismo 7 was lifted at 6:01 a.m. Eastern on March 2, so select outlets that received advance copies beforehand published reviews at that time.

Based on 75 critic reviews, the game is sitting at an 88 Metascore on Metacritic and also an 88 over on Opencritic, with 96 percent of critics recommending the game. Compared to Forza Horizon 5, which received a score of 92 from both sites, that means GT7 is quite good but not quite as good as Xbox’s racing game. However, fans of either franchise know what to expect from each game, so that difference probably isn’t enough to sway them either way — especially if they’re console loyalists.