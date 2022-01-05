Goldeneye 007 is seemingly being remade once again, as chatter about the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic recently took an exciting turn. Want to know the story behind this leaked remake? Might it be an Xbox console exclusive? When is it expected to be released? Unfortunately, there are lots of questions still left to consider, but we’ll do our best to provide the latest context on potential answers.

What is the Goldeneye 007 remake leak?

On January 1, 2022 Xbox achievement tracking site TrueAchievements announced its sleuths had uncovered a rather suspicious finding: a complete list of achievements for N64’s 1997 classic, Goldeneye 007. The list, which we’ll paste below, unmistakably features references to iconic maps, weapons, and even multiplayer matches with Oddjob.

As if that was definitive enough, the website notes that only two active gamertags have unlocked achievements for the title: BIGsheep and Waylander73. That first name is perhaps the most important, as the LinkedIn page for Rare Ltd. Lead Engineer James Thomas features the BIGsheep moniker. The implication being, of course, that Goldeneye’s original developers at Rare are working on the next installment.

Goldeneye 007 seems like it’s making a comeback on modern platforms. Rare Ltd./Microsoft/Nintendo

This news arrives after a February 2021 report from VGC revealed that an unfinished Xbox 360 remaster of Goldeneye for Xbox Live Arcade had leaked online and was playable via emulation on PC. These recently leaked achievements are not tied to that canceled game, however, as their gamerscore adds up to 1,000. If these achievements were remnants of an XBLA title, the score would most likely be 400. XBLA titles didn’t support scores of 1,000 until late 2014.

The short version of this story is that it seems very likely that Goldeneye 007 is being remade in some capacity for modern platforms with single-player and multiplayer modes available. The fact that art and achievements exist implies development is far along as well, meaning we expect the game to be released sometime in 2022.

When is the Goldeneye 007 remake release date?

As stated above, any specificity with regard to a release date remains unclear. Games with a functioning list of achievements could be mere months away from launch. With that in mind, it’s worth noting that Goldeneye 007 celebrates the 25th anniversary of its N64 release on August 25, 2022. Any date around that anniversary seems like a pretty safe bet to us. In honor of 007’s 60th anniversary, the official James Bond Twitter account recently suggested that fans should be on the lookout for “announcements, events, and new content across 2022.” Given this apparent leak, we imagine the Goldeneye 007 remake will be one of the aforementioned reveals.

Is there a trailer or gameplay for the Goldeneye 007 remake?

Not yet! We’ll do our best to provide related videos, gameplay or screenshots for the game as soon as those become available.

What are the Goldeneye 007 remake achievements?

According to its leaked list of achievements, all of Goldeneye’s single-player and multiplayer modes look to be in the game. Rare Ltd./Microsoft/Nintendo

In case you didn’t click to see the achievements at the link above, here’s everything you need to know.

RUN! - Complete Dam on any difficulty [20]

Now try gunning for 2:05... - Complete Facility on any difficulty [20]

Fly Away! - Complete Runway on any difficulty [20]

Dual-wielding! - Complete Surface 1 on any difficulty [20]

Shootin' Cameras! - Complete Bunker 1 on any difficulty [20]

Old-School Rockets! - Complete Silo on any difficulty [20]

Calm Seas - Complete Frigate on any difficulty [20]

Back Again, Part One - Complete Surface 2 on any difficulty [20]

Back Again, Part Two - Complete Bunker 2 on any difficulty [20]

So, So Lost... - Complete Statue Park on any difficulty [20]

Interrogate This! - Complete Archives on any difficulty [20]

TANK! - Complete Streets on any difficulty [20]

Brief Respite - Complete Depot on any difficulty [20]

How Long is this Train?! - Complete Train on any difficulty [20]

Atmosphere, 90s Style! - Complete Jungle on any difficulty [20]

Hello, Mr. Bond! - Complete Control on any difficulty [20]

I Know It's Here Somewhere... - Complete Caverns on any difficulty [20]

Blockbuster Boss Fight! - Complete Cradle on any difficulty [20]

That Music, Though... - Complete Aztec on any difficulty [30]

Samedi Fight Fever! - Complete Egyptian on any difficulty [30]

Welcome Back, 007 - Complete the GoldenEye story on Agent difficulty [40]

Loyal to the Mission - Complete the GoldenEye story on Secret Agent difficulty [50]

Oh, James... - Complete the GoldenEye story on 00 Agent difficulty [60]

Double ZZZZAP!- Unlock 2x Lasers by completing Aztec on Secret Agent in 9:00 [10]

Better Than 2x Klobbs - Unlock 2x RC-RP90s by completing Caverns on 00 Agent in 9:30 or less [10]

Who needs framerate? - Unlock 2x Rocket Launchers by completing Bunker 1 on 00 Agent in 4:00 or less [10]

Target Acquired! - Unlock 2x Throwing Knives by completing Bunker 2 on Agent in 1:30 or less [10]

Full Arsenal! - Unlock All Guns by completing Egyptian on 00 Agent in 6:00 or less [10]

Chest-Pounding Godness - Unlock DK Mode by completing Runway on Agent in 5:00 or less [10]

DUCK! (10G) - Unlock Enemy Rockets by completing Streets on Agent in 1:45 or less

Here They Come! - Unlock Fast Animation by completing Statue on Secret Agent in 3:15 or less [10]

Best in Class - Unlock Gold PP7 by completing Cradle on Agent in 2:15 or less [10]

One Shot, Just One... - Unlock Golden Gun by completing Egyptian on any difficulty [10]

The Art of Boom - Unlock 2x Grenade Launchers by completing Surface 1 on Secret Agent in 3:30 or less [10]

Now It's Klobbering Time! - Unlock Infinite Ammo by completing Control on Secret Agent in 10:00 or less [10]

Where Are you, Dr. Doak?! - Unlock Invincibility by completing Facility on 00 Agent in 2:05 or less [10]

Cheater! - Unlock Invisibility by completing Archives on 00 Agent in 1:20 or less [10]

Screen Cheater! - Unlock No Radar (Multi) by completing Frigate on Secret Agent in 4:30 or less [10]

This Is the Way - Unlock Paintball Mode by completing Dam on Secret Agent in 2:40 or less [10]

That's All I Get For This?! - Unlock Silver PP7 by completing Train on 00 Agent in 5:25 or less [10]

So Much Drama! - Unlock Slow Animation by completing Depot on Secret Agent in 1:40 or less [10]

Everyone is Odd! - Unlock Tiny Bond by completing Surface 2 on 00 Agent in 4:15 or less [10]

Booster! - Unlock Turbo Mode by completing Silo on Agent in 3:00 or less [10]

Double-Cut - Unlock 2x Hunting Knives by completing Jungle on Agent in 3:45 or less [10]

World Tour - Play a multiplayer match on every map [20]

Decimated - Play 10 multiplayer matches [20]

Q Branch Specialist - Play a multiplayer match using every weapon set [20]

Playing By the Rules - Play each type of multiplayer scenario at least once [20]

Multi-streak - Play five back-to-back multiplayer matches [20]

Merciless - Kill a player while they're unarmed [20]

Licence to Kill - Score 100 kills in multiplayer matches over time [20]

A Treehouse Classic - Play a match: Remote Mines, on Complex [20]

Slapstick Comedy - Play a match: Slappers Only, on Complex, Licence to Kill [20]

Should Use a Guide - Earn the 'Mostly Harmless' multiplayer award [20]

Unusual Work - Play as Oddjob in a multiplayer match (Secret) [20]

As you can see, every part of the N64 original looks to be fully accounted for.

Will the Goldeneye 007 remake be an Xbox exclusive?

We’re not sure. However, because the game seems to be in development at Rare Ltd., a company that’s part of the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, we imagine that it might be. A game like this seems like the perfect fit as a perk for a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass.

That said, because the game was originally released on Nintendo platforms, maybe Microsoft has made a deal to bring the game to Switch in some capacity. This might involve the remake itself releasing on Switch or the emulated original may be released as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. If you were hoping to see Goldeneye on PlayStation, you probably shouldn’t hold our breath.