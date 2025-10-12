The Literal Comedy Goat Just Dropped On PlayStation Plus

When it comes to gaming, a sandbox is more than a concept. It's a promise. Sandbox games tap into that spirit of unbridled play buried deep in all of us. Unfortunately, the sandbox isn’t what it used to be. Decades of AAA influence have turned it into a homogenized arena stuffed with action fantasy RPGs, chaotic first-person shooters, and little else in between. Isn’t there space for a sillier sandbox? One that lets us feel the goofy joy of doing more with our imaginations than rehash a hero’s journey? How about one, perhaps, with goats?

Dropping on PlayStation Plus this month, Goat Simulator 3 is the second game by Coffee Stain Studios to bring barnyard mayhem to our living rooms. The cheekiness of it all is immediately conveyed in the title. After Goat Simulator 1, there is no Goat Simulator 2, a deliberate choice by the developers to create the kinds of weird internet buzz indie titles thrive on. Although they may not abide by the laws of counting, they do follow the laws of game sequels. This is a title that delivers everything you loved about the previous games, but with lots more of it.

The series started in 2014 as a goofy tech demo by Coffee Stain Studios, essentially just a bit between coworkers after finishing their real work. But that absurd prototype, in which you played as a goat headbutting cars and ragdolling across a sleepy town, unexpectedly turned into a viral sensation. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. Watching a goat rocket into the sky after licking a passing truck is exactly as much fun as it sounds.

Goat Simulator enjoyed massive success because of how easy it was for anyone to hop in and do something ridiculous within seconds, often by accident. The stakes were low and the vibes were impeccable. These unscripted, cartoonish moments of comic relief became a stage for YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and meme-makers.

Fast-forward a decade, and Coffee Stain has done it again with Goat Simulator 3. What began as an accidental viral hit has evolved into a deliberately designed playground for chaos. The new game sticks to the unpredictable physics and self-aware humor but, thanks to a much more sizable budget, is able to take it all to new heights.

On the list of crazy things in Goat Simulator 3, taxi cab firework explosions won’t even crack the top 10. Coffee Stain Studios

Right away, Goat Simulator 3 feels bigger than the original. The fictional island of San Angora is several times larger than the first game’s sandbox, and it’s stuffed with secrets, challenges, and interactive nonsense. You can explore sprawling suburbs, rural fields, industrial zones, and bizarre hidden realms that appear like fever dreams stitched together with duct tape and caffeine.

The developers clearly understand that the joy of Goat Simulator lies in discovery. Every corner hides something unexpected: a cult of banana worshipers, a secret laboratory experimenting on animals, a nightclub run by robots. You can stumble upon a puzzle one moment, then be abducted by aliens the next. The unpredictability keeps you laughing, and the more you poke at the world, the more it gives back.

And it’s no longer just about breaking things anymore. While headbutting pedestrians into traffic is still a sacred pastime, Goat Simulator 3 adds genuine progression. You unlock new abilities, gear. Want to glide through the air with a paraglider? Done. Want rocket boosters strapped to your horns? You got it. Each new gadget pushes the physics engine to new comedic heights, inviting experimentation and ruin in equal measure.

It’s not just fun, it’s educational. Where else would you learn how many legs you have? Coffee Stain Studios

Perhaps the most exciting addition is four-player online co-op. Goat Simulator 3 transforms into a party game, where you and your friends can collaborate (or sabotage) the hijinks. Herding goats together to solve puzzles or compete in minigames adds a layer of joyful camaraderie to the mix. In an era when many games take themselves too seriously, Goat Simulator 3 feels refreshingly unconcerned with logic. It hands you the tools, then says, “Go break things.”

If you’ve ever felt burned out by games overloaded with menus, grinding, and “realistic” expectations, Goat Simulator 3 is a joyful palate cleanser. It’s a reminder that pure, silly, spontaneous play is still at the heart of gaming. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the original or someone looking for a good laugh with friends, this sequel delivers exactly what it promises: total, glorious nonsense.

Goat Simulator 3 is available now on PlayStation Plus. It’s also on Xbox Game Pass, and for sale on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.