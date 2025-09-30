Five years after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, its sequel is finally ready to be released. Even players who didn’t get in on the first game might be interested in giving the sequel a spin, as this time it follows a new character in an entirely different location and time period, more than 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima. Early reviews of Ghost of Yōtei have largely been positive, pointing to its story, its immersive world, and its combat.

All of that makes Ghost of Yōtei one of the most anticipated releases of autumn, and it’s out very soon. Here’s when you’ll be able to start playing Ghost of Yōtei wherever in the world you live.

When Is the Ghost of Yōtei Release Date and Time?

The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima picks up long after the events of the first game with a whole new protagonist.

Ghost of Yōtei is set to release on October 2, but because of its launch time, players in certain parts of the world will get a few extra hours to enjoy it on the night of October 1. While many big games recently have had simultaneous launches across the globe, Ghost of Yōtei will see a staggered release.

For most players, Ghost of Yōtei will unlock at midnight local time on October 2. However, in the United States, its launch is pinned to midnight Eastern time. That means that Ghost of Yōtei unlocks at 9 p.m. Pacific Time, 10 p.m. Mountain Time, and 11 p.m. Central Time. It’s not much of a headstart, but especially for players on the U.S. West Coast, it could amount to a couple of hours to play before bed on October 1.

What Platforms Will Ghost of Yōtei Launch On?

Ghost of Yōtei is developed by Sucker Punch Productions, a part of PlayStation Studios, so it’s making its debut exclusively on PlayStation 5. There’s little chance it will ever come to Xbox or Nintendo Switch consoles, but based on Sony’s recent track record, it’s very likely that a Ghost of Yōtei PC release will come at some point.

After Ghost of Tsushima’s launch on PlayStation, it took several years for the game to appear on PC. However, Sony has since taken to releasing more PlayStation games on PC and at a faster cadence, so it’s possible Ghost of Yōtei could make its way to PC as early as fall 2026. None of this has yet been confirmed by Sony.

Is There Any Ghost of Yōtei DLC Coming?

Ghost of Yōtei might be available on the night of October 1, depending on where you live. Sony

We already know that Ghost of Yōtei will receive at least one DLC expansion at some point, and even better, that it will be free. Like Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei will be updated after release with the Legends mode, which adds multiplayer to complement the existing single-player campaign.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends will feature a two-player story-based campaign as well as a four-player survival mode. Sucker Punch hasn’t yet revealed exactly what those missions will entail, and there’s no announced release date yet, beyond some time in 2026. As in the original Legends mode, players will take on more supernatural foes compared to the human enemies in the main game. Ghost of Tsushima Legends was a surprisingly compelling multiplayer experience, complete with multiple classes with their own progression tracks and new enemies and mechanics to deal with. If Ghost of Yōtei Legends lives up to its predecessor, it will be worth keeping an eye on whenever it arrives in the game.

Are There Any Ghost of Yōtei Preorder Bonuses?

Ghost of Yōtei launches on October 2, with a multiplayer mode coming next year. Sony

Preordering Ghost of Yōtei does come with a few bonuses. Both the standard and deluxe editions come with a set of PSN avatars based on the game’s main characters, as well as a new mask for heroine Atsu to wear in-game. As of September 30, preorders are still available on PSN.

While it’s not strictly a preorder bonus, purchasing the game ahead of release does come with one other benefit. Preloading is enabled for Ghost of Yōtei and began a full week ahead of the game’s release. If you purchase the game before launch, you’ll be able to download it to your console now and jump right in when it unlocks in early October.

Ghost of Yōtei launches on PlayStation 5 on October 2.