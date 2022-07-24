Here’s how to build Heizou into “One-Punch Man” in Genshin Impact

Shikanoin Heizou is a hard-hitting detective. The latest four-star introduced in the Genshin Impact 2.8 update impressed players right away with his damage output, even at lower levels. He packs some real power, earning him the title of the game’s “One-Punch Man” to fans. In the early days of his debut, players quickly found out that he could deal almost as much damage as a fully leveled DPS. So how can you make that happen, and which characters can help?

Here’s how to build Heizou into an absolute juggernaut.

Heizou doesn’t Swirl as well as other Anemo characters, so it’s less necessary to focus on Elemental Mastery. He can do a much better job than Xiao as a Catalyst user, but his suction abilities are the least efficient out of Sucrose, Venti, and Kazuha. That matters because it’s more difficult to Swirl multiple enemies without crowd control. In fact, Heizou actually kicks enemies back with his normal attacks. Still, EM can still help in reaction-based comps.

With that in mind, focus on Crit DMG and Crit Rate or Elemental Mastery. Crit DMG and Crit Rate-focused builds are more versatile because they don’t rely on how effective your elemental reactions are. However, they don’t emphasize Swirl DMG as much as they could. Elemental Mastery builds benefit expert Swirl-ers like Kazuha because of how they can double the DMG from Elemental Reactions with the right numbers. Heizou can still land those numbers, but less efficiently.

Best weapons for Heizou

Many of the 5-star catalysts are comparable based on their substats and abilities. Need Crit Rate? Lost Prayer. Crit DMG? Kagura’s Verity. It depends on what you’re lacking based on your artifacts. We recommend either Skyward Atlas, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, or Kagura’s Verity because their abilities offer some utility in terms of EM or Elemental DMG. Others like Memory of Dust can work based on their substats but don’t have as efficient abilities.

Skyward Atlas (ATK%) - Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Crit Rate) - Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Kagura’s Verity (Crit DMG) - Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

4-star weapons

Heizou’s signature kick. HoYoverse

The Widsith is the four-star favorite for any catalyst DPS because of how much Crit DMG it gives you. It’s even better if you have refinements, which raise the Crit DMG percentage with each one. The Solar Pearl, which you can pick as a free gift with the Battle Pass, is another great option with even just one copy.

Many players also have Sacrificial Fragments, since it’s such a common 4-star weapon on banners. It isn’t as ideal for a crit-heavy Heizou build, but the Elemental Mastery stat should still be useful. Its ability also increases Elemental DMG, which enables his Swirl and especially benefits reaction-based comps.

F2P Friendly: Mappa Mare is more free-to-play friendly than the rest because you can craft it as soon as you have a catalyst billet. It raises Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG from reactions, so it works with basically any Heizou build.

The Widsith (4-star) - When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60 percent. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48 percent. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star) - After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40 percent chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Solar Pearl (4-star) - Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20 percent for six seconds. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20 percent for 6 seconds.

Mappa Mare (4-star) - Triggering an Elemental reaction grants an eight percent Elemental DMG Bonus for 10 seconds. Max 2 stacks.

Best artifacts for Heizou

HoYoverse

Viridescent Venerer is an essential set for Heizou because of the Anemo DMG Bonus. Many players complement two-piece Viridescent with a two-piece Gladiator’s Finale to raise Heizou’s ATK. However, the four-piece VV set boosts Swirl DMG by 40 percent, which is crucial for reactions.

Two Viridescent and two Glads work fine. Your Heizou will still roll heads with a fully-charged Heartstopper Strike. The four-piece VV set will just improve that damage even more, and boost the damage from your teammates’ Elemental Reactions with it.

Viridescent Venerer: (2) Anemo DMG Bonus +15 percent. (4) Increases Swirl DMG by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

Gladiator’s Finale: (2) ATK +18 percent.

Best artifact substats for Heizou

Focus on Elemental Mastery or Crit DMG and Crit Rate. Splitting them will lessen the benefits that come with either build. It doesn’t hurt to have either, but it’s better to focus on maximizing one over the other. Artifacts can come with Crit and EM. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to maximize both without taking away from one or the other.

Best teams for Heizou

Heizou works best in teams where he can act as a “driver” for Elemental Reactions. He’s most popular in “taser comps,” a.k.a. comps that focus on Electro-Charge reactions. However, Vaporize comps and double Anemo comps with Kazuha also work.

For Taser and Vape comps: There are plenty of “selfless DPS” characters that offer utility when they’re off the field like Xingqiu, Fischl, and Xiangling. These characters are ideal for any Elemental Reaction team including Heizou.

Example Teams

Heizou, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Xingqiu

Heizou, Fischl, Beidou, Xingqiu

Heizou, Yelan, Fischl, Xinqiu

Heizou, Xiangling, Bennett, Xingqiu

Heizou, Kaeya, Xiangling, Bennett

Heizou, Fischl, Xingqiu, Kazuha

These aren’t the only viable options, but they give you an idea of what you need. Think of characters that can trigger reactions even off-field, and which abilities can potentially buff and heal your characters.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.