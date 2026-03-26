There is perhaps no name more synonymous with old school science fiction than Isaac Asimov. By the time the prolific writer passed away in 1992, he had published over 500 books and innumerable short stories, many of which went on to be brought to life on-screen in some fashion (including 1999’s Bicentennial Man and the 2004 Will Smith action blockbuster I, Robot). Though the late author is not without his controversies, his influence is felt throughout science fiction, and several authors, from Frank Herbert to Timothy Zahn, would not exist in the same form without him. Project Hail Mary’s Andy Weir recently cited Asimov among his all-time greats, too.

In 2021, Apple TV+ released the first season of a series based on Asimov’s thematically dense and wildly influential collection of novels under the same name. An epic that spans multiple generations, following the struggles of the Foundation (an organization created for the purpose of saving the full breadth of recorded human knowledge) in the far future, as they buck against the machinations of an interplanetary Empire while trying to save humanity from a future cataclysm they're unable to foresee, despite the existence of psychohistory, a kind of super math designed to predict the larger events of tomorrow.

Unlike lots of other seismic sci-fi epics, Foundation is defined less by gigantic space battles and more of a focus on its weighty philosophical and existential questions, as well as the ripple effects of political and sociological decisions across time…which is why it's so confusing that Foundation: Galactic Frontier, the MMORPG based on the franchise, feels so distinct from what makes the show and the books so popular.

Galactic Frontier, which was released on mobile devices a year ago and on Steam recently, focuses heavily on an unnamed Trader employed by Bel Riose (the dutiful general of the Galactic Empire) before a falling out over a mysterious child sends your character fleeing through the independent planets. Over the course of the game, you can expand from a single ship to a sprawling fleet, giving you the opportunity to explore the vast universe of Foundation while also meeting its many characters…but there's also the opportunity for space combat, as well as PVP battles between hero characters collected by each player.

At first glance, it's a bit of an odd choice. Foundation, despite references and allusions to consequential space battles, isn't really that kind of story – it's far more invested in the centuries-long tension between the budding Foundation and the authoritarian Empire, a conflict fought not necessarily with weapons or ships but calculated decisionmaking; it's a game of chess in which the fate of the human race itself hangs in the balance. Truthfully, the franchise feels more uniquely suited to the long-form strategic playstyle of something like the Civilization games or even Crusader Kings.

A combat-heavy RPG doesn’t exactly seem like the best approach for Asimov’s intellectual sci-fi predilections. FunPlus International

There are also canon incongruencies within the game. Certain characters, like Hari Seldon, share more in common with their book counterparts – the game mentions his previous time spent in the role of First Minister, which is lore only applicable to the book, but he's clearly modeled on Jared Harris’ performance in the show. The presence of additional robots not seen in the show, along with some other elements only present in the book, indicates that either the television show is trying to align closer with the books or the fact that the game takes place in a wholly new universe, combining both interpretations.

Irrespective of the complications of the lore, Foundation: Galactic Frontier doesn't feel quite like it fits the lofty, heady worldbuilding of the books or complex TV show. More than anything, it feels a bit like a generic mobile MMORPG with a Foundation skin attached, which is a shame because there's a lot of potential to explore the universe in a compelling, interactive way. What would a mobile game look like where you’re actually using the Prime Radiant to predict the future? Or dealing with keeping the secret of Demerzel, the immortal robot? What about a game where you’re a missionary recruiting for the Church of the Galactic Spirit, and having to team up with cool pirates like Hober Mallow?

Hopefully, in the future, fans can look forward to experiencing the centuries-spanning struggle between the Foundation and the Empire through a game more befitting of the complex choices and existential risk the series is known for. Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a fun and addictive sci-fi mobile game, but for now, it seems like an experiment that Hari Seldon is running on us, rather than a representation of the story itself.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is available now on Steam and mobile devices.