Are you still daydreaming about Ari in the sky with diamonds?

Fortnite’s latest in-game concert event, the Rift Tour, is a wild interactive trip through the girly, dreamy aesthetic of pop icon Ariana Grande. With a variety of trippy, beautiful worlds to bounce, glide, and soar through, it’s a feast for the senses. But there’s so much to see, it can be easy to lose track of the featured songs while you’re exploring.

Whether you’ve already experienced the Rift Tour for yourself, or you’re just curious, here’s a rundown of every song played during the interactive concert experience:

“Come & Go” by Juice WRLD & Marshmello

“Audio” by Sia, Diplo & Labrinth / LSD

“Victorious” by Wolfmother

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

“Be Alright” by Ariana Grande

“R.E.M.” by Ariana Grande

“The Way” by Ariana Grande feat. Mac Miller

“Positions” by Ariana Grande

Epic Games

The experience will be available a total of five times throughout the weekend of August 6, though it’s advisable to log in to the game well ahead of time, as well as check you’re playing on the latest update.

Here’s the full schedule of showtimes:

August 6 at 6 p.m. Eastern

August 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern

August 8 at 12 a.m. Eastern

August 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern

August 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern

The Rift Tour is Fortnite’s most ambitious concert experience yet, and draws upon some of the most memorable moments in the battle royale’s history to create a series of unique and unexpected musical moments.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor,” Grande said in a press release ahead of the event. “I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

Epic Games

For the team at Epic, Grande was the ideal collaborator for this project.

“Her range and dynamic styles over the years gave us total license to create these fantastical worlds,” Epic Games Head of Brand Phil Rampulla tells Inverse. “Her passion comes through in all the different songs she's created, and that lends itself really well to creating immersive and interactive environments.