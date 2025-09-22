Sometimes all you want is the basics. Not everything has to be innovative or new, as there’s a lot of variety to be found in the familiar. Every cheeseburger you’ve had is the same, but every cheeseburger is a little different, too. But as long as the components are there, you’re happy. The same is true for RPGs. You don’t always need the latest graphics or greatest story to settle in and enjoy what the genre has to offer. In fact, sometimes the best stories are the ones you tell yourself.

This is the spirit behind For the King II, a D&D-inspired roguelite returning to Game Pass this month from IronOak Studios. At a glance, it’s nothing fancy. There’s no individually rendered strands of hair or TGA-winning voice actors. What it does offer are the basics. An engaging, strategic turn-based combat system for your party of adventurers who are turned loose on a kingdom in peril to make their way or die trying. And they will die trying, but that's OK because you can rinse and repeat over and over again.

One of the strongest draws of For the King II is its narrative structure. Instead of funneling you through a linear campaign, the game constantly asks you to make meaningful choices that ripple outward. Sometimes, the decisions are small. Do you give aid to a wounded traveler, for instance, or press on before the night catches you? Other times, they shape the arc of your journey entirely: choosing between quests, factions, and priorities that carry long-term consequences.

For the King II feels organic. You’re given a destination, a goal, and the freedom to get there in a dozen ways. Maybe you’ll chart a safe course through the lowlands, recruiting allies as you go. Or maybe you’ll take the riskier, faster route through monster-infested swamps, gambling on your party’s ability to withstand the attrition. The result is that no two campaigns ever feel quite alike, and that unpredictability is intoxicating.

At its heart, For the King II is still a roguelike, and that pedigree shows. Permadeath for your party means a run can end in ruin after hours of cautious planning. And yet, this is what makes the game so rewarding. Every failed attempt leaves you smarter, more strategic, and more determined. Perishing isn’t just possible, it's part of the plan.

Ain’t no party like a dungeon raid party cause a dungeon raid party got classes. IronOak Studios

The progression system ensures your investment isn’t wasted. Unlocking new classes, items, and lore-based upgrades gives you tangible tools for your next run, while knowledge of enemy patterns and map layouts makes you a better tactician. The combat system, which blends turn-based tactics with dice-roll probability, strikes a delicate balance between skill and luck. You’re always weighing the odds: Do you burn a precious focus point to guarantee a hit, or gamble on the dice saving you so you can conserve resources for the battles ahead?

There’s a certain catharsis in losing badly and then coming back stronger, a loop that recalls classics like FTL or Slay the Spire. Every defeat stings, but every victory feels like it was truly earned. That loop, combined with the game’s narrative branches, makes For the King II endlessly replayable. A recently added infinite dungeon mode makes it even more so.

Of course, all of this would be enough if For the King II were just a solitary adventure. But the ability to play both solo and in multiplayer elevates it further. Alone, the game is a challenging tactical puzzle where you control every character in the party. Multiplayer, though, is where the game really shines.

Battles can escalate quickly, and your foes aren’t as simple as you might think. IronOak Studios

Up to four players can band together online, each taking control of their own character. Suddenly, decisions become debates. Who gets the loot? Who risks their life scouting ahead? Should we detour to that side dungeon, or stick to the main path? The game naturally fosters the same camaraderie, bickering, and laughter that makes those TTRPG nights so memorable.

Because For the King II does the simple things well, it appeals to a broad range of players. If you’re someone who craves stories that adapt to your choices, it will hook you. If you’re a fan of roguelikes that punish mistakes but reward persistence, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. And if you’ve ever longed for a digital RPG that captures the spirit of a tabletop adventure with friends, this is it.

It’s rare for a game to succeed so fully across these fronts, but For the King II does. It’s approachable yet punishing, structured yet unpredictable, collaborative yet just as rewarding for a solo tactician. You’ll laugh at your failures, cheer your victories, and always feel like the story you’re telling is uniquely yours. For the King II is an adventure worth embarking on, again and again.

For the King II is available now on Game Pass. It’s also for sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.