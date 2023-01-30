Hungry for more? Fire Emblem Engage will treat its players to a four-course DLC with its Expansion Pass. That means characters, support items, accessories, and more. Like its predecessors, Fire Emblem Engage has a lengthy list of characters that players can smooch. Our reviewer might not find them that notable, but you could still possibly enjoy one of the additional Emblems and miscellaneous content from one of the Expansion Pass’s DLC waves.

Here’s everything we know about the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass.

What is the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass release date?

The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass is already out, and available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

There are four waves of content planned, and only the first of these is currently available. The other three expansions are due to come out by the end of 2023.

Is there a Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass trailer?

Yes, there is! The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass trailer hones in on the additional Emblems and how their fighting prowess can lend the protagonist a helping hand. Claude’s sharpshooting skills and Tiki’s Divine Dragon form make an appearance in the trailer.

What is included in the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass?

The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass includes four DLC Waves in one package. The Nintendo Store includes vague outlines for each DLC Wave in the Expansion Pass description. There isn’t any information about when to expect them besides “before the end of the year,” though.

DLC Wave 1 - Release date: 1/20/2023

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses house leaders: Claude (top), Edelgard (right), and Dmitri (left). Nintendo

The first Fire Emblem Engage DLC Wave launched with the game. It includes four fan-favorite characters, including the house leaders from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and loli dragon Tiki.

Additional Emblems

Emblem Bracelet for Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude

Units that equip Edelgard/Dmitri/Claude’s bracelet will receive stat boosts, including a 20 percent EXP increase. Nintendo doesn’t fully disclose what other stat boosts players can expect.

Players receive the Three Houses bracelet after they view the Lookout Ridge event in the Somniel.

Emblem bracelet for Tiki

Units that equip Tiki’s bracelet will have “improved stat growth” when leveling up, which differs from the EXP increase. This likely refers to the individual stats like STR, MAG, and SPD rather than the EXP for leveling up your unit.

Tiki’s bracelet isn’t tied to a specific event, but a place. It’s available after you clear the Divine Paralogue map, which is also included in the DLC.

Support Items

Support items, like the name might suggest, heal and boost stats. The first DLC wave offers the following the first time you visit the Somniel after Chapter 5:

Boots, Seraph Robe, Energy Drop, Spirit Dust, Secret Book, Speedwing, Goddess Icon, Dracoshield, Talisman

New Accessories

These accessories will be available in the Boutique in the Somniel after Chapter 6:

Rare Set, Frilled Band, Big Ribbon, Single Earring, Round Specs

Silver Card

The Silver Card is an accessory you can find in the Divine Paralogue map (along with Tiki):

While you possess this item, in-game purchases in the Armory and Item Shop will be discounted by 30 percent.

DLC Wave 2 - Release by: 12/31/2023

This second DLC wave includes additional Emblems, support items, and new accessories — similar to the content included in the first DLC wave. Emblems are typically already existing characters from a past Fire Emblem game. There haven’t been any clues about who to expect outside of the characters that have already been announced, though.

Nintendo hasn’t announced a date for when to expect this upcoming wave. The only specifics included in the DLC description are that the support items include “consumable items and crafting materials.”

Additional Emblems

Support Items

New Accessories

DLC Wave 3 - Release by: 12/31/2023

The third DLC Wave adds more Emblems to the growing roster. We’ll have to wait to see what characters the developers plan on including in this wave.

Additional Emblems

DLC Wave 4 - Release by: 12/31/2023

The fourth DLC wave seems to be the most story-based, considering it outright mentions new characters, maps, and a separate story from the main plot. Additional classes are also included.

Additional Story

Additional Classes

Is the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass worth it?

The Fire Emblem Engage costs $29.99 for the four-in-one package of all the DLCs. There’s been no information about whether or not the DLC waves will be sold separately from each other.

It’s worth it if you’re at least interested in the first DLC wave and the prospect of additional story, support items, and accessories. However, these aren’t necessary to enjoy Fire Emblem Engage.