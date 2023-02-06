Nothing makes a house a home like a pet. Fire Emblem Engage is primarily a tactics game, with some social elements that are far lighter than those of its predecessor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. One of the new social systems that is in play is the ability to adopt different animals, who will then reside at your home base, The Somniel. These animals can reward you for taking care of them with a variety of items between missions.

With so many animals to find but only a few spots for grazing, it’s important to pick animals that will yield the items you need most. Here’s a list of all rewards from adopted animals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage: How to adopt animals

Adopting animals is a simple process. After every fight in a mainline Chapter, Paralogue, or Skirmish, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the map. Checking carefully, you’ll often find a couple of animals (gold-yellow dots on your minimap) that you can interact with to adopt. There’s no limit on the number of animals you can adopt.

Now, it’s important to note that you won’t find animals everywhere. When you’re at the World Map, you can check to see what animals (if any) have a chance of spawning in the location you’re about to fight, which can help you narrow down your search if you’re looking to acquire a particular animal friend.

You may not be able to adopt the animal in question if your support for the region isn’t high enough, however. If this is the case, you need to go to the Bulletin Board in The Somniel and donate additional money to the region in question. This can get expensive fast, so pay careful attention.

Fire Emblem Engage: All rewards from adopted animals

Once you’ve collected some animals and you get back to The Somniel, you’ll need to go to the Farmyard and interact with the door. The animals you choose will now be resting in the Farmyard. You can come back here between missions to claim rewards, adding another important reason to check back at your home base frequently. There are 26 chapters in Fire Emblem Engage alongside numerous Paralogues and skirmishes, so you’ve got plenty of opportunities to stock up on animal-acquired goods.

You have space for five animals at a time, so it’s important to pick and choose the animals that will give you the best rewards, as some are arguably far more useful than others. This is especially true in the earlier stages of the game where various upgrade materials might be much rarer.

Here’s the full list of animals in the game, as well as the rewards they offer you:

Aura Eagle

You’ll get Beef, Pork, Chicken, or Mutton from this great big bird, which is a great option to have in the yard when you find it.

Black Elyosian Dog

A dog that’s fairly easy to find, you should make this a priority, as they can bring in an Iron Ingot, Steel Ingot, or Silver Ingot.

Brodian Cat

This feline friend fetches Herring for you when placed in the farmyard.

Calisson Chicken

A chicken will naturally supply you with some Eggs.

Eastern Freecat

This cat acquires Salmon, a fine fish that’s hard to come by early in the game.

Elusian Cat

A northern breed of cat, they’ll fetch some Cod for you.

Elyosian Dog

Another variant of the standard dog breed, they dig up an Iron Ingot, Steel Ingot, or Silver Ingot, making them another high priority.

Elyosian Pigeon

This pigeon pecks up some Nuts for you to find.

Elyosian Seagull

Oddly enough, the Seagull also brings you some Nuts.

Elyosian Sheep

These sheep are great if you want to have some Milk.

Firenese Cat

This cat catches Carp, adding another choice of fish for felines to find if selected.

Hop Rabbit

The rabbit can thump up some Berries for you.

Iris Owl

The owl is a hoot, bringing Berries or Tomato for you.

Mere Donkey

This donkey brings in a Rare Vegetable for you to enjoy.

Northern Freecat

Another type of cat native to the north, they’ll also catch Cod.

Panna Camel

The caml has a wide variety of things to bring, possibly bringing in Beans, Rice, Spices, or Wheat Flour.

Rutile Marmot

If you want Rare Fruit, then this is the companion you’ll want in the Farmyard.

Solmic Cat

These desert-dwelling cats catch slippery Eel for you.

Southern Freecat

Another southern cat, use them if you want some Salmon.

Tartu Flamingo

An exotic bird scares up (fittingly enough) Rare Fish for your party.

Vervain Deer

This deer can find a Rare Vegetable for you between missions.

Western Freecat

The final cat you’ll find is perfect for catching Sardines.

White Elyosian Dog

As the final breed of dog, this loyal pup will also acquire an Iron Ingot, Steel Ingot, or Silver Ingot for you.

White Hop Rabbit

This variant of rabbit is a cosmetic difference only, as it’ll also bring in Berries.

Fire Emblem Engage is out now on Nintendo Switch.