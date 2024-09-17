Change is a necessity of life, even the most prolific and long-lasting series realize that change is inevitable, and more often than not a good thing. Few games make that clearer than Final Fantasy XVI, an entry that transforms the series into something wildly new and ambitious, while still retaining the heart of what makes Final Fantasy special. FFXVI is a high-intensity action game that packs a serious punch with its unforgettable boss battles, tight combat, and emotional gut punch of a story. With the game finally coming to PC, if your rig can handle it, you can now jump into one of the best action games of the decade.

Like most Final Fantasy games, FFXVI is entirely unconnected to the rest of the series, so you don’t need any prior knowledge to play it. The grand fantasy narrative of the games takes place on the continent of Valisthea, a land separated into six different kingdoms and empires, like the Grand Duchy of Rosaria and Holy Empire of Sanbreque. These different realms have warred for centuries for control of magical Mothercrystals, enormous power sources that act as fuel for technology.

Final Fantasy XVI’s visual presentation is astounding — it’s easily the best-looking game in the franchise. Square Enix

FFXVI has a heavily medieval aesthetic but mixes it with fantastical elements, along the lines of Game of Thrones. You play as Clive Rosfield, the oldest son of the Duke of Rosaria. FFXVI starts during Clive’s teenage years, showing how Rosaria is betrayed by a crucial ally before flashing forward to different points in Clive’s life. Across decades an epic story plays out about “Dominants” that have god-like powers, machinations and schemes between countries, and a rebellion that seeks to change the world forever.

FFXVI has a massive focus on its narrative, and that’s something to be aware of going in. While there are things like side quests and crafting, just know that your time with FFXVI will be spent doing two things — watching the story and fighting battles. Luckily, both of those aspects come together for one of the most cinematic experiences you can find.

While FFXVI has problems with pacing and tackling its bigger themes of prejudice, the one area it absolutely nails is the characters. Clive is one of the most dynamic heroes Final Fantasy has seen in a long time, an intrinsically kind and caring man who’s been forced into a life of brutality. Clive goes on an incredible journey of personal growth — one that’s packed with emotion as he comes to terms with his past and own failings. Along the way, there’s an unforgettable cast of characters you’ll meet, from the gruff and lovable Cid to the quiet but cool Jill.

Like all the best Final Fantasy games, FFXVI’s most crucial feature is its compelling cast of characters. Square Enix

There’s so much heart and personality packed into every aspect of FFXVI’s story, crafting a rich world that’s filled with personality, history, and lore. The game accentuates its storytelling with sidequests that detail major side characters, and interactive feature called Active Time Lore that lets you read up on the various people, events, and locations of Valisthea.

Where FFXVI really succeeds is in uniting its combat with narrative, using key story moments to soup up massive boss battles. The combat of FFXVI is most easily compared to something like Devil May Cry — a combo-focused system that gives you multiple equipment sets to swap between, called Eikon Sets. In the world of Valisthea powerful people called Dominants hold the power of godlike beings called Eikons, granting them devastating magic and transformations into the creatures.

Battles in FFXVI have a big focus on combos and dodging, but the core feel of combat is great. Square Enix

As you advance through the game you’ll gather the power of these Eikons, giving you new ability sets that drastically change Clive’s combat capabilities. You can equip three Eikon sets at any time but there are eight (nine with the DLC) to choose from, with each one having its own highly unique abilities. This gives you a ton of options to choose from and adds some incredible diversity to the game’s combat system, built on top of the rock-solid core combat that lets Clive execute a flurry of combos, dodges, parries, and more.

But FFXVI’s strengths are most exemplified by the Eikon battles — enormous multi-stage boss battles that take place on a frankly absurd scale. These fights, scattered throughout the game, are like watching anime versions of Godzilla battles with both you and the Eikon your fighting leaving a trail of destruction in your wake. They also shake up the gameplay formula with unique mechanics or ideas, like Odin’s Eikon battle being a one-on-one duel or the battle with Phoenix integrating elements of rail shooters.

Eikon battles are visual feasts that gives you some of the best bosses the series has seen in years. Square Enix

These Eikon fights are where all of the game’s stunning graphical power and production values get cranked up to eleven, and where those elements meet the climaxes of the narrative. Easily some of the best boss battles action games have ever seen, Eikon fights represent FFXVI at its absolute best, soaring to heights that leave a lasting impression long after you’ve finished it.

If there’s one word that perfectly describes FFXVI, it’s spectacle. Everything about the game is meant to feel grand and exciting, and for the most part, it wildly succeeds. But despite that, there’s still a sense of whimsy at the game’s core that’s integral to Final Fantasy, with charming characters that change and grow in meaningful ways. Final Fantasy XVI is proof that the series is at its best when it’s trying something new and pushing boundaries. It’s the perfect place to try out the Final Fantasy series if you haven’t already.

Final Fantasy XVI is available on PS5 and PC.