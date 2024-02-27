In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cloud is tasked with gathering the Seventh Infantry to practice marching drills. It’s a fun little detour in Chapter 4 with 10 troops scattered aboard the Aerodrome in Junon. You only have to gather five of the 10 to progress to the next part of the story, but if you find all 10 and talk to them, you also unlock the “7th, Assemble!” trophy, which is excellent if you’re a bit of a completionist. Finding all 10 also gives you more soldiers to make the upcoming mini-game much easier.

Because soldiers are everywhere on the Aerodrome, it might be a bit difficult to know who to talk to. You need to look out to see if they’re wearing a red armband. The triangle prompt will show up as well to signal that you’ve found them.

It can be a pain to find all 10, as some are relatively well hidden compared to others. In order to save time and avoid running around in circles, we’ve compiled the list of all ten here for your convenience.

First Troop: Main Street - City Center by the ocean

The first one can be found in the Main Street - City Center. There are soldiers overlooking the ocean.

Second Troop: Main Street - City Center taking pictures

This one is also in the Main Street - City Center. You’ll see a group of soldiers taking pictures with a cardboard cutout of Rufus Shinra. Talk to them, take their picture, and they’ll join you.

Third Troop: Full Arsenal weapon shop

This soldier is in the Full Arsenal weapon shop on the bottom floor. It can be accessed through Main Street.

Fourth Troop: Cecilia’s Item Shop

A pair of soldiers can be found in the item and accessory shop, Cecilia’s of Junon.

Fifth Troop: Barracks - Assembly Room

This troop can be found in the Barracks - Assembly Room on the middle level talking to a reporter and giving an interview.

Sixth Troop: Barracks - Briefing Room

You can find another group of soldiers in the Barracks - Briefing Room. It’s located in the Upper Level, the highest floor you can go.

Seventh Troop: Larboard Garrison - Storeroom

These soldiers can be found sitting around a table in the Larboard Garrison - Storeroom on the Lower Levels.

Eighth Troop: Le Sourire nightclub

This troop can be found on the Upper Level in the nightclub Le Sourire.

Ninth Troop: Glabrescent Bar

Your next group of soldiers can be found in the Glabrescent Bar. You’ll see Rude standing right outside of it. When approaching the bar, Rude will go inside it. Follow him into the bar and a cutscene will occur. Afterwards, they will automatically join you.

Tenth Troop: Shopping Center - level 3F

This final group of soldiers can be found in the Shopping Center - 3F on the Upper Level. The shopping center is in the same area as the inn.

After finding all ten groups of soldiers, the “7th, Assemble!” trophy should automatically unlock. Talk to the Commander and you can progress through the next part in the story.

As a bonus, in order to make the upcoming mini-game easier, have all five Security Officer units participate with Cloud in his parade formation. They will make all three performances have a 1-star difficulty.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases on February 29 for PlayStation 5.