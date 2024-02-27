During Chapter 6 in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you play as Aerith and Tifa in Costa del Sol. To earn Companion Passes and unlock swimsuits, you’ll have to participate in various mini-games and tasks. There are four in total: Run Wild, Royal Coast Concert, Wheelie Rendezvous, and Cactuar Caper. Completing them grants you one Companion Pass to turn in and receive a swimsuit.

Aerith and Tifa each have two swimsuits. While you only need one of each to progress further in the story, you may want to collect them to see all the looks, which range from wholesome to edgy. Aerith has the Floral Delight and the Pink Mermaid swimsuits. Tifa has the Majestic Glamour and Shining Spirit swimsuits.

To complete the Cactuar Caper, you must find four Cactuar drawings scattered throughout Costa del Sol and take pictures of them. They aren’t just your typical green Cactuars, however. These are special pink ones outfitted in summer beach attire! It’s a simple objective but don’t spend more time than you have searching for them! We’ve saved you the frustration by gathering the four locations below.

Cactuar 1 Location: On a Fire Hydrant

At the Ferry Dock, you’ll see a fire hydrant behind some stalls with a little girl crouching beside it. The first Cactuar is on the hydrant so take a picture of it. You may need to Zoom in or out to get the right view.

Cactuar #2 Location: By the Smaller Docks

On Main Street, go to the smaller docks area, as shown on the map. You’ll see the Cactuar on the rocks near the rocks. The rocks are protruding in all different directions, but since it’s the only structure there, the Cactuar shouldn’t be hard to miss as it’s facing right at you.

Cactuar #3 Location: On the Mountain

Near the Run Wild soccer mini-game area, you’ll see the Cactuar on the mountain next to the stall. It’s in between two other green creatures and stands out quite a bit on the dark complexion of the mountain.

Cactuar #4 Location: At the Surf & Suntan Shop

This one is also easy to spot. At the Surf & Suntan building, the Cactuar is right on the big blue sign that says “Surf & Suntan.” The sign itself is rather big and noticeable so you shouldn’t miss it or the Cactuar.

Congratulations on finding all four Cactuars! After finding them, go back to the quest giver and you’ll earn a Companion Pass to unlock another swimsuit of your choice.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on February 29 for PlayStation 5.