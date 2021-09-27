FIFA 22 release time, file size, early access, and Xbox Game Pass status

Every autumn, the next FIFA video game entry launches for consoles and PC, and this year is no different. FIFA 22 is the next entry in the series, but when can you start playing? After all, the litany of different editions, pricing, and start times for Electronic Arts sports games can be confusing. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can start playing FIFA 22, along with details about pre-order bonuses, and download sizes.

How to play FIFA 22 early

Purchase the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition to start playing four days early. Electronic Arts

FIFA 22 officially launches on October 1. To start playing it early on September 27, you’ll need the Ultimate Edition, which is available digitally for $99. Keep in mind, EA Play members save 10% on all games published by Electronic Arts, meaning you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $89 instead if you’re subscribed. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers automatically receive all the benefits of EA Play.

In addition, EA Play members gain access to a free 10-hour trial of FIFA 22 which began on September 22. This gives you a chance to try it before you buy it.

This Ultimate Edition includes the following goodies on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC:

Ultimate Edition

FIFA 22 (includes current and last-gen versions)

FUT Ones to Watch item

4 Days Early Access (begins on September 27)

4600 FIFA Points

TOTW 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

What is the FIFA 22 download size?

FIFA 22’s download size varies across platforms, but in general, you should expect to reserve around 50GB to make room for it. On PlayStation 5, FIFA 22 comes in at around 52 GB, the PlayStation 4 edition is 30.8 GB, on Xbox One it’s 33 GB, on Xbox Series X it’s 37 GB, and on PC, it’s 50 GB. Do keep in mind, these install sizes do not include the Day One patch.

When is the FIFA 22 release time?

The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 launches on October 1. Electronic Arts

Those who purchased the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition can begin playing right now as of midnight Eastern on September 27, while the Standard Edition goes live at midnight Eastern on October 1.

Is there a FIFA 22 pre-order bonus?

There is! Regardless of the version you pre-purchase, you’ll get extra goodies at no additional cost. These in-game items can be utilized starting on day one.

These are the items you get for pre-ordering:

TOTW 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

The Standard Edition costs $60 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions cost $70. And remember, the Ultimate Edition will set you back $99 (or $89 if you’re an EA Play member).

Is FIFA 22 on Xbox Game Pass?

FIFA 22 is available on EA Play. Electronic Arts

Since FIFA 22 is published by Electronic Arts, it’s part of the EA Play subscription service. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members gain access to EA Play at no additional cost, so you might already be a member if you’re an Xbox player.

Keep in mind, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers gain access to EA Play. Game Pass Ultimate is $15 per month and includes all the benefits of Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play. It’s available on Xbox consoles.