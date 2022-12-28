FFXIV Patch 6.3 is “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” — What you need to know

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and the MMORPG is bigger than it’s ever been. FFXIV is set to get another big drop of post-Endwalker content with Patch 6.3, titled Gods Revel, Lands Tremble. As you might expect there are plenty of new Main Scenario quests for players to dive into, but there’s quite a bit of other content on the way as well, including one major job rework. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s Patch 6.3

When is the FFXIV Patch 6.3 release date?

Patch 6.3 — Gods Revel, Lands Tremble — will go live on January 10, 2023. As is usual with these patches, you can expect FFXIV to go down the evening of January 9, with maintenance running into the early morning. Although Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact time for maintenance yet, the main patches usually start at roughly 10 p.m. Eastern and run until 6 a.m. Eastern.

Patch 6.3 New Alliance Raid and more additions

Per usual, Patch 6.3 will feature a handful of new Main Scenario Quests, a new dungeon, and a new trial. The dungeon this time around is called Lapis Manalis, and is described as follows “In pursuit of voidsent, you learn of an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald where Garleans once practiced the reaper arts. But what will you find there deep in the heart of the mountain?”

The big changes in Patch 6.3, however, is the continuation of the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid, with Part 2: Euphrosyne. Once again players will come face-to-face with The Twelve, the guardian deities of Eorzea. This is the land of revelry for the gods, and this time around players will be facing Nophica, Althyk, Halone, and Menphina. Of course, keep in mind to access Euphrosyne, you’ll need to be level 90, have a sufficient equipment level, and be up to date with the Myths of the Realm questline.

G’raha Tia seems to be taking a more active role in the new Alliance Raid. Square Enix

Treasure Hunt is also getting a bit of an update and will change to a new treasure dungeon “The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon.” You can access the new dungeon through a treasure map that’s usable in Elpis.

Those are the major additions, but there are plenty of other smatterings of content as well, which we’ll cover below.

New Unreal Trial - Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

Additional Duty Support for Heavensward - Duty Support added for The Great Gubal Library, Sohr Khai, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, Xelphatol, The Antitwoer, and Baelsar’s Wall.

New quests for Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

PvP Season Three Starts as well as Season Five of Crystalline Conflict. A new arena for Crtyalline Conflict “The Clockwork Castletown” will be added.

Island Sanctuary Update - New ranks, visions, items, materials, crops, animals, and handicrafts.

New Housing Wards - All housing wards will get 6 new regular wards as well as 6 new subdivisions. (1800 new plots per world)

Alternate UI Theme - Clear Blue

Umbrella fashion accessory can be automatically opened when it rains

New Gear

New Custom Deliveries for Anden

Additionally, a couple of pieces of content will be added in the sub-patches for the 6.3 series, which we don’t have exact dates for yet.

(Patch 6.31) Ultimate Duty #5 - The Omega Protocol (Ultimate). This will release two weeks after Patch 6.3, and players need to have completed Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage).

(Patch 6.35) - Continuation of Somehow Further Hildabrand Adventures questline.

(Patch 6.35) - Deep Dungeon #3 Eureka Orthos - In order to access players need to have complete MSQ of Endwalker and reached floor 50 of Palace of the Dead.

Patch 6.3 Paladin Bulwark and more changes

Paladins are finally getting some major changes in 6.3. Square Enix

Outside of new content, there are some fairly major changes coming to the Paladin job, which fans have been asking for since the launch of Endwalker. Other jobs are only getting minor adjustments to usability. Below you can see an overview of the changes, straight from the latest Live Letter.

Rotations have been shortened to accommodate high-powered actions.

Damage over time effect for Goring Blade and Blade of Valor was removed and their potency adjusted.

Divine Might is now applied after weaponskill combos, allowing an enhanced Holy Spirit to be executed once without casting.

Holy Sheltron’s effect has been changed to reduce damage taken, thereby enhancing defensive capabilities against damage over time.

The previously removed Bulwark ability has been revamped and reintroduced, offering increased defensive capability.

Utility of several other actions and combos have also been adjusted.

