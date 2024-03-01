Near the beginning of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Cloud stumbles his way into Tifa’s house. Upstairs, he comes across a piano. It is time for his music debut. But right at the start, he may not know what to play. Luckily, there’s just the thing — sheet music. Scattered across Rebirth are various pieces of piano music designed to make Cloud look good in front of Tifa and Aerith. For more information on how to find these pages, just read on.

There’s a Dance Dance Revolution-style mini-game that triggers when you find each of these pages, and you can earn higher ranks if you score well. As a side note, the chapter numbers I’ve included here are approximately when you can access these regions and sheet music, but you can always select your chapter of choice when replaying the game after beating it. If you are collecting your pieces after finishing FF7 Rebirth, I would recommend selecting Chapter 12, as that’s when you can freely fast-travel to different regions and have seen enough story progression.

If, like myself, you play the piano in real life, unfortunately, it’s fairly hard to control a joystick to play the right notes, so you won’t immediately be amazing at this. But real-life piano playing skills do help, to some extent, and practice makes perfect.

You'll need to complete the "When Words Won't Do" side quest.

1. On Our Way (Junon Region, Chapter 4)

Head to the Crow’s Nest settlement on the eastern side of Junon. As a side note, this part of Junon is totally grayed out on the map. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the main storyline up to Priscilla’s Plan, which opens up side content including the “When Words Won’t Do” side quest. Once you’ve completed that side quest by escorting a cute dog named Salmon safely across Junon, the Crow’s Nest camp will open up. Visit the local bar on the upper left side of the map and loot the “On Our Way” sheet. Standing beside the piano, is an old man named Dorian. He’ll be giving out rewards for when you score an A rank on your performance. If you don’t play well enough, he’ll tell you sadly that you haven’t earned any rewards quite yet.

This one's pretty easy to spot, as chapter six is all about running around the beach to unlock swimsuits for Tifa and Aerith.

2. Tifa’s Theme (Costa Del Sol, Chapter 6)

This one’s pretty easy to spot, as Chapter 6 is all about running around the beach to unlock swimsuits for Tifa and Aerith. While on your escapades, closer to the end of Chapter 6, you’ll see a piano on the right inside the Royal Coast hotel with Tifa’s theme casually resting ontop.

Drop by the town pub, located in between the bookstore and the weapons shop.

3. Barret’s Theme (North Corel, Chapter 7)

Of course, the big man’s gotta have his own music to groove to, too. Drop by the town pub, located in between the bookstore and the weapons shop. Inside the aptly named Rock Bottom bar, you’ll see a nice upright piano against the wall, complete with Barret’s theme. There’s a crowd of people constantly jeering, so it can be a bit distracting.

This one's in Gongaga, northeast of the river.

4. Cinco de Chocobo (Gongaga Region, Chapter 9)

Five of Chocobo? C’mon, these birds need their song and dance, too. As you venture into Gongaga Village as part of the main questline in chapter nine, you can find a building by the upper right side of a river. It’s just behind a hill. The piano is inside, along with the music and the opportunity to play it.

5. Two Legs? Nothin’ To It (Cosmo Canyon, Chapter 10)

Demonstrating its usual whimsical laughs, Rebirth even plays you a little jig. I gotta admit, it’s catchy. This one’s rightly in the Cosmo Canyon settlement, on the upper right side of the region map. You’ll need to enter the water grotto section, looking for The Syldria Inn, which conveniently also has a Queen’s Blood player, if you’re in the mood for some cards. Otherwise, run to the back and find the piano in an open area near some outdoor dining.

6. Aerith’s Theme (Nibelheim, Chapter 11)

When you revisit Nibelheim later on in the game, you’ll be able to head back into Tifa’s house and find Aerith’s Theme on her piano this time. The only caveat is that you’ll have to complete a side quest called My White-Haired Angel first. This involves first finding the head chef by the Water Tower Square, in the building beside the Treatment Center. Accept a quest from her to find her missing cat. Once that’s dealt with, the music will appear on top of the piano.

You'll need six A ranks to get the Let the Battles Begin! song.

7. Let the Battles Begin!

If you find all six pieces of sheet music and get an A-rank on these songs, collect your reward from Dorian: a level 4 healing materia, a piano collectible from Johnny’s Treasure Troves, and a sheet music called “Let the Battles Begin!”

Speaking of Johnny's Treasure Troves, if you collect all 88, you'll be able to unlock a bonus song, One-Winged Angel, aka, what we can probably assume to be Sephiroth's Theme.

8. One-Winged Angel

Speaking of Johnny’s Treasure Troves, if you collect all 88, you’ll be able to unlock a bonus song, One-Winged Angel, aka, what we can probably assume to be Sephiroth’s Theme. The piano version of this orchestral jam by Nobuo Uematsu is no easy feat to play, especially on the joysticks. It’s a feat of dexterity and single-mindedness if you can pull this one off, and it might mean you’re a maestro in real life, too.

