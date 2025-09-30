The best Fallout game of 2024 wasn’t from Bethesda, but from a team of volunteer developers, artists, and voice actors. Fallout: London was an entirely new, fully featured game set in the popular post-apocalyptic universe, and it remains one of the most ambitious video game mods ever made. Now, just over a year later, this talented ragtag group of developers is looking to pull players back into its excellent role-playing game once again.

The first expansion for Fallout: London, called Rabbit And Pork, is out today and adds a plethora of new story content spread across 30 new quests. New weapons, armors, gambling minigames, a new companion, newly expanded faction questlines for the base game, and more are also part of the update. Rabbit And Pork features 80 new, fully voiced NPCs with over 8,000 lines of dialogue, according to developer Team FOLON.

The launch trailer shows some of the expansion’s most intriguing new additions, some of which aren’t even in the mainline Fallout games, like dual-wielding pistols. It also teases a new casino-type area featuring slots and blackjack, bringing New Vegas flavor to the English city just a few months before the Fallout TV show heads to Sin City.

In addition to the new gameplay and story content, Rabbit And Pork will include more than 1,400 bug fixes for the entire experience. This is great news for fans who haven’t played since the mod first released, as Fallout: London has its fair share of stability issues and installation hurdles.

“Rabbit & Pork represents the next iteration of Fallout: London. It’s the most complete and stable version yet, with brand-new storylines and characters that push our vision even further,” Fallout: London’s lead developer Dean Carter said in a statement shared with Inverse.

When I played Fallout: London last year, I was blown away by how complete an experience it was. The game was in development for five years, and the quality of the team’s work shows in everything from its detailed world and quest design to its uniquely European take on radioactive creatures. It also featured an improved dialogue system and more in-depth RPG mechanics compared to the more action-oriented Fallout 4.

Fallout: London’s first expansion is bringing some New Vegas flavor to The Big Smoke. Team FOLON

In a year where Amazon’s delightful Fallout show reinvigorated the fandom, Fallout: London represented the freshest and most interesting Fallout game one could play afterward, the game I wish Bethesda had made in time for the premiere. With 13 months’ worth of bug fixes and ironed-out technical issues, now’s probably as great a time as ever to jump into the game.

For returning players who want to check out the new DLC, there is one caveat. Rabbit And Pork requires a fresh new save to start, Carter told Rock Paper Shogun. If you want to keep all of your loot and XP from previous playthroughs, we recommend backing up your old save before starting on a new character. On a bright note, though, this will be the last time an expansion will require a new save.

“One of the reasons it's also [taken] so long was ensuring any future groundwork for other quests in other DLCs won't require the new game save,” he told the publication.

Rabbit and Pork will feature 30 new weapons, including the ability to dual-wield pistols. Team FOLON

As of now, there are two more expansions planned for Fallout: London. Team FOLON hasn’t revealed any information about the second expansion, titled Last Orders. However, we know that the third and final expansion, Wildcard, will allow players to go through Fallout: London’s main story without having to side with any of the city’s main factions. According to VG247, the quest was originally cut from the main game after its lead quest designer was conscripted to a conflict during development.

At the same time Team FOLON is shifting its focus to post-release content, the developer launched a Kickstarter for a multi-tiered Collector’s Edition of the mod. The team is looking to raise over $20,000, and will deliver a series of limited-edition physical items related to the game. Items included Fallout: London-themed playing cards, replica train tickets and bottle caps, a canvas bag, and my favorite, an adorable Cthulu plush doll.

Fallout: London is available now on PC for free via GOG.