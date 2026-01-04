Mickey Mouse was a pop culture trailblazer in the world of gaming, with (critically mixed) classics like Mickey Mousecapade and Castle of Illusion making their mark as far back as the days of the NES. But his definitive adventure wouldn’t come along for another couple of decades. 2010’s Epic Mickey was not only a great platformer worthy of the most popular cartoon character in the world, it was a beautiful send up of an often overlooked part of the Disney legacy. And this month, PlayStation is giving away the game’s 2024 remaster for free.

After Mickey inadvertently ruins the lives of the cartoon stars that came before him, he’s forced to confront his grave mistake years after finding huge success at their expense. Leading the pack of jilted foes is Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney’s most successful creation prior to his split from Universal Pictures in the late 1920s. Here, Mickey must go on a quest through the toon world in hopes of talking Oswald out of the destructive path he’s on.

For a game about a cartoon character, Epic Mickey offers a surprisingly deep meditation on the fleeting nature of fame and redemption. And credit goes to how well it treats its source material. Oswald being a central character represents just one of many fun nods that recontextualizes Disney’s history. There are levels where you’re jumping across discarded Super Nintendo cartridges of Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse. In other parts, you’re running through broken down Disney Park attractions and looking at statues of Donald Duck and Goofy.

It’s all presented with a haunted art style that balances dark and twisted without feeling derivative of a Tim Burton movie. Gorgeously animated cutscenes done in the style of old Disney shorts make new levels a joy to unlock. And exploring every corner of those levels is just as rewarding, especially in this remastered version of the original.

All of Epic Mickey’s pizzazz would mean little if it didn’t have the gameplay to back it up. And thankfully, it does in spades. On top of being a solid platformer with great level design, Epic Mickey introduces light RPG mechanics that allow the player to decide how it will deal with the Toon World.

There are a handful of cameos from familiar characters old and new throughout the game, some of which can offer the player optional side-quests. Using a powerful magic paintbrush capable of creating and deleting things from the Toon World at will, players can choose to help or not help those affected by Oswald’s takeover. This morality system essentially lets the player decide if they want Mickey Mouse to be a mischievous troublemaker as he’s portrayed in his earliest cartoon shorts, or the more level-headed everyman we know him as today.

While the decisions presented to the players aren’t as impactful as the ones presented in a game like Deus Ex (whose creator actually directed Epic Mickey), it’s enough to draw players closer to the high stakes of this fun adventure.

Mickey Mouse’s definitive adventure looks even better in remastered 4K on modern consoles. THQ Nordic

If you’re looking to scratch the platforming itch after playing Astro Bot or game of the year contender Donkey Kong Bananza, Epic Mickey might be the perfect way to fill the void. It’s an imaginative take on the genre with some novel ideas that make multiple playthroughs worthwhile. It’s also great for families who game together and Disney nerds who enjoy exploring the lesser-known corners of the studio’s century-long history. As a free download on PlayStation Plus this month, there’s no reason not to jump on this whimsical crusade to save the cartoon world.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.