Back in 2022, Elden Ring received numerous awards, including the coveted Game of the Year from the 2022 Game Awards. It also has sold 23 million copies as of February 2024 since its release. The game’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launches on June 21 and there’s no telling what challenges lie ahead.

Before going back to the Elden Ring and the Lands Between for Shadow of the Erdtree, it’d be a great time to revisit the bosses of Elden Ring, many of them actually being completely optional. These challenging fights are what make Elden Ring so memorable, and we’re excited to see what Shadow of the Erdtree has in store for us.

Draconic Tree Sentinel From Software Once you step out into the Lands Between at the very start of the game, you’ll most likely come across him roaming around in the overworld. He’s very tough the first time you see him, so try to come back later when you’re stronger.

Margit the Fell Omen From Software He’s most likely the first real boss that players will encounter. What’s wild is that beating him isn’t even required to progress in the game. However, you’ll have to beat him to access Stormveil Castle.

Godrick the Grafted From Software He’s also an optional boss, as you can walk along the outside of the Stormveil Castle to access Liurnia of the Lakes. However, in order to access Leyndell, Royal Capital, you should try to defeat him as he’s a shardbearer. Two of the available five must be defeated to enter Leyndell.

Red Wolf of Radagon From Software Red Wolf of Radagon is an optional boss, but you’ll need to defeat it in order to go further into Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon From Software

Ancestor Spirit From Software This optional boss is located in the Siofra River. There will be eight statues by the stairs to the Hallowhorn Ground. Light them up, and the deer carcass at the back of the temple area will start glowing. Make your way to it and interact with it. It’ll teleport you to the Ancestor Spirit.

Starscourge Radahn From Software Considered one of the hardest bosses in the game, Starscourge Radahn is incredibly aggressive and his attacks cover huge areas. While he is optional, he must be defeated if you want to access Nokron, Eternal City and achieve the Age of the Stars ending.

Mimic Tear From Software This fight is a mirror match, meaning that it’ll copy whatever equipment you currently have one. One strategy to tackle this fight is to unequip all of your things so that the Mimic is bare, and then you can re-equip your weapons and armor and fight it.

Royal Knight Loretta From Software This optional boss is located in the Caria Manor at Liurnia of the Lakes. You must defeat her in order to reach the Three Sisters and achieve the Age of the Stars ending.

Regal Ancestor Spirit From Software This one is similar to the Ancestor Spirit. There will be six statues by the stairs to the Hallowhorn Ground northeast of the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace. Light them up, and the deer carcass at the back of the temple area will start glowing. Make your way to it and interact with it. It’ll teleport you to the Regal Ancestor Spirit.

Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella From Software Defeating this boss doesn’t fulfill any requirements like getting access to a location or achieving a certain ending, but it does drop 12,000 Runes and the handy Frozen Lightning Spear.

Valiant Gargoyles From Software There are four locations where Valiant Gargoyles can be found. They are Siofra River, Capital Outskirts, Leyndell, Royal Capital, and Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void From Software Located in the Grand Cloister, this is an optional boss. However, you must be defeat it in order to access Moonlight Altar and achieve the Age of the Stars ending.

Godskin Duo From Software The Godskin Duo consists of the Godskin Apostle and a Godskin Noble. You’ll have to fight them both at the same time and they can resurrect each other. This fight is also not optional and you must win it in order to progress in Elden Ring.

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy From Software Located in Volcano manor, Rykard is an optional boss. However, Rykard is a shardbearer, and you must defeat two of the five available shardbearers before getting access to Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Elemer of the Briar From Software Elemer of the Briar is an optional boss and can be found in The Shaded Castle in Altus Plateau. He can quite hard to deal with as he’s a very aggressive boss like Starscourge Radhan.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord From Software Godfrey can be found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. He is not an optional boss, so you must defeat him in order to progress in Elden Ring.

Morgott the Omen King From Software Morgott is not an optional boss and he’s located in Leyndell, Royal Capital, so you must defeat him in order to progress in Elden Ring.

Mohg, the Omen From Software Mohg is an optional boss and must be defeated to gain access to the Deeproot Depths and achieve the Age of the Duskborn ending.

Commander Niall From Software While not an optional boss, players have to defeat him before being able to enter the Consecrated Snowfield.

Fire Giant From Software Located at the Mountaintops of the Giants in Flame Peak, the Fire Giant is not an optional boss, so he must be defeated in order for players to progress.

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree From Software Located in Miquella’s Hagiltree, this is an optional boss. However, she must be defeated in order to gain access to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree and eventually get the opportunity to fight Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Malenia, Blade of Miquella From Software She is Elden Ring’s superboss and is entire optional. Located in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, she drops great rewards when defeated, including 480,000 Runes, Malenia's Great Rune, and the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess.

Sir Gideon Ofnir From Software Located in Leyndell, Ashen Capital, he is not an optional boss and must be defeated in order to progress Elden Ring.

Dragonlord Placidusax From Software This optional boss is located in Crumbling Farum Azula. It drops 280,000 Runes and the Remembrance of the Dragonlord consumable.

Maliketh, the Black Blade From Software Located in the Crumbling Farum Azula, the Black Blade is not an optional boss. Players must defeat it in order to reach to Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

Lichdragon Fortissax From Software This boss is actually missable. You must go to the Prince’s Throne Site of Grace and give Fia the Cursemark. After talking to her three times, leave the area then come back. She’ll be dead and you’ll have to interact with her corpse and choose to "Enter the Deathbed Dream" to fight this boss.

Mohg, Lord of Blood From Software While Mohg is an optional boss in the main game, defeating him is seemingly a requirement to unlock the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He is a shardbearer so wrecking him and another one will provide access to Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Mohg, Lord of Blood From Software Located in Leyndell, Ashen Capital, he is not an optional boss and must be defeated in order to progress in Elden Ring.

Elden Beast From Software The Elden Beast is the final boss of Elden Ring.

Those were most of the notable bosses in Elden Ring. The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21, 2024.