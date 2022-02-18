Beefy Elden Ring PC system requirements might "Tarnish" your enthusiasm

As we approach the launch of Elden Ring, it’s important to know if your PC can handle it. Now that developer FromSoftware has revealed the game’s PC requirements, it’s much clearer how demanding this game will be, at least from a technical standpoint. The minimum requirements are surprisingly on the high end, meaning you might not be able to run Elden Ring if you have a PC that’s even a few years old.

What are the Elden Ring minimum PC specs and system requirements?

The minimum Elden Ring PC requirements are in line with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S rather than consoles from the previous generation.

You’ll need at least an Intel Core i5-8400 or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor to run the game effectively, though it’s unclear how this will impact Elden Ring’s visuals and performance. We know the game supports 4K visuals, ray tracing, and 60 frames per second, but you likely won’t be able to reach all of those settings with the minimum PC specs.

For comparison’s sake, the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of Elden Ring will support 4K, “up to” 60 frames per second, HDR, and ray tracing. On a base Xbox One, the game maxes out at 900p, on Xbox One X, it reaches 4K, the PS4 version caps out at 1080p, and on PS4 Pro, it supports 1800p. All of the previous-gen editions only support 30 frames per second.

On the low end, the PC version of Elden Ring requires 12GB of memory, along with at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, both of which will cost you several hundred dollars. On the high end, players will need at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, which are difficult to find and cost a pretty penny as well.

Running Elden Ring at max settings will be expensive on PC. Bandai Namco

Below is a breakdown of the Elden Ring PC requirements, from the minimum to the recommended PC specs:

Minimum System Requirements

OS : Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory : 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirectX : DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage : 60GB

60GB Sound Card : Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended System Requirements

OS : Windows 10 | Windows 11

Windows 10 | Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB | AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB | AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB DirectX : DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage : 60 GB

60 GB Sound Card : Windows-compatible audio device

The response to Elden Ring’s PC specs was mixed, with many players acknowledging the high requirements, even on the low end. Twitter user @Primexile99 said, “I don't get how this can run on a base Xbox One and PS4 but has the same requirements as next-gen only games on PC.” Many are hoping the actual minimum requirements are much lower than what FromSoftware initially confirmed.