FromSoftware took a surprising step into multiplayer games with Elden Ring Nightreign, a twist on its smash hit RPG that draws unlikely inspiration from games like Fortnite. After the success of Nightreign, a new expansion called The Forsaken Hollows is on the way, and it’s available very soon. Most of FromSoftware’s games get DLC after release, but for Nightreign, the expansion works a bit differently from what you might be used to. Here’s when you can start playing Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows and what to expect.

What Platforms Will Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows Launch On?

Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows will be available on every platform that the base game is currently playable on. That means it’s coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC, all on the same day. While it’s possible that Nintendo Switch 2 is powerful enough to run Nightreign, there’s been no work that it will ever come to the platform — and it seems unlikely given that FromSoftware’s Switch 2-exclusive multiplayer game The Duskbloods is on the way in 2026.

The Forsaken Hollows DLC adds new characters and bosses to Nightreign.

When is the Elden Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows Release Date and Time?

Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows is set to launch on December 4, though depending on where you are and what platform you’re playing on, you could have the game in hand almost a full day earlier.

On PlayStation and Xbox, the release of Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows is pinned to midnight local time on December 4. The exception is in the United States, where the game will unlock at midnight Eastern. That means players on the West Coast will get access to the game at 9 p.m. Pacific time.

On PC, the game will unlock simultaneously around the globe, meaning release timings vary a lot depending on where you’re located. Here’s when you can start playing Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows on PC:

U.S. West Coast : 3 p.m. PST on December 3

: 3 p.m. PST on December 3 U.S. East Coast : 6 p.m. EST on December 3

: 6 p.m. EST on December 3 United Kingdom : 11 p.m. GMT on December 3

: 11 p.m. GMT on December 3 Western Europe : 12 a.m. CET on December 4

: 12 a.m. CET on December 4 Japan : 8 a.m. JST on December 4

: 8 a.m. JST on December 4 Australia: 10 a.m. AEDT on December 4

The new characters in The Forsaken Hollows add two very different ways to play. FromSoftware

What’s being added in Elden Ring Nightreign: Forsaken Hollows?

Typically, FromSoftware DLC adds new regions and story content, but The Forsaken Hollows switches that up, since Nightreign is a very different game. The DLC adds two more playable characters, two bosses, updates to the game’s original map, and an additional Shifting Earth map called the Great Hollow.

The two new characters being added couldn’t be more different from each other. The Scholar is a more methodical support character that buffs allies and debuffs enemies while making consumable items more useful. The Undertaker, on the other hand, favors extremely fast play, with an assortment of moves that deal massive damage and let her move around the battlefield at incredible speed.

Can you preload Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows?

PC players may have an advantage in getting to play The Forsaken Hollows a bit earlier, but they’re out of luck when it comes to preloading. While preloading is available now on PlayStation and Xbox for anyone who’s preordered the DLC, downloads on Steam won’t be available until the game unlocks in your region.

Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on December 4.