Elden Ring Nightreign was an unexpected twist on FromSoftware’s usual mostly singleplayer action games when it was announced, but after its release this May, it’s still attracting plenty of players into its brutal take on co-op. As fun and varied as it is, some players might be looking for even more variety from the game after crushing all of the Nightlords, or some help getting to them at all. Either way, there’s probably a mod to help tune Nightreign a bit more to your liking.

Given that Nightreign is almost entirely a multiplayer experience, though, you need to take some precautions before modding. Most importantly, using mods with random matchmaking can get you banned from the game, but there is a way around that while still playing online. Before getting started, make sure you download Nightreign’s Seamless Co-op mod (or find a similar one), which turns off the game’s anti-cheat detection while preventing you from connecting to FromSoftware’s servers. That means you’ll only be able to play with friends, which is really how you ought to be playing with mods anyway so you’re not affecting an unsuspecting stranger’s game.

Once you’ve done that, you can check out some of the best mods for Elden Ring Nightreign.

Fun is Allowed

Solo and duo players stand a better chance with Fun is Allowed. FromSoftware

One of the most popular Nightreign mods, Fun is Allowed, rebalances the game’s difficulty specifically for people playing in solo or duo mode. It comes with a huge list of changes, but generally they’re aimed at increasing the power of player characters so that playing with fewer than three people is viable without totally breaking the game. Since its launch, the mod has also been updated to add much broader changes, like new effects for weapon affinities.

Tourist Mode

Tourist Mode lets you take in the sights of Nightreign without the danger. FromSoftware

Nightreign is an extremely pretty game, which might make you want to dive in just for some sightseeing — if only it weren’t for the hundreds of bloodthirsty monsters covering it. Tourist Mode takes care of that, adding a new talisman that makes the player immune so you can explore the map without any danger. Or you can just use it to cheat your way to the end if that sits right with you.

Nightreign Ascension Mode

Nightreign Ascension Mode adds a higher difficulty for true sickos.

If you’re instead looking for an even harder challenge, Nightreign Ascension Mode might be for you. One of the most interesting tweaks for the game introduced yet, Nightreign Ascension Mode adds a whole new progression system. The mod adds ten levels of additional difficulty, each with a unique effect like increasing the damage you take or removing items from vendors, all taking place on different Shifting Earth maps, which change Nightreign’s world. There’s even a reward system that grants custom visual options for each level you beat.

Storm Control

Storm Control lets you dial in the speed of Nightreign’s damaging storm. FromSoftware/2Pz

Nightreign takes cues from battle royale games with a storm that slowly contracts across the map, limiting where you can explore and forcing into increasingly tight quarters. Storm Control lets you decide how fast the storm moves, slowing or stopping it entirely to give yourself more time, or speeding it up for a more frantic challenge run.

Free Reign

Free Reign lets you jump into sparring sessions with your favorite Nightlords. FromSoftware/TKGP

All it really takes to get good at Nightreign is a lot of practice, and Free Reign makes that easier. Rather than going on a whole expedition just to get destroyed by a boss you’re not familiar with, Free Reign lets you pick specific Nightlords to fight right from the Roundtable, letting you learn the tricks of any Nightlord that’s giving you trouble or go back for a rematch easily once you’ve already beaten them.

Nightreign Armanent Helper

Nightreign Armanent Helper makes it easier to sort through your inventory for the best weapons. FromSoftware

One of the few mods that can actually be used in the standard online mode, Nightreign Armanent Helper can make the game easier without actually changing its difficulty. This mod adds an overlay that marks weapons you find, ranking them for how good of a fit they are for your current stats. If you don’t want to spend time poring over each weapon’s attributes or want a little guidance in learning what to look for from weapons, this mod is here to help.

Unlock Outfits Early

Unlock Outfits Early gets to what really matters quickly. FromSoftware/Isotope

As with most FromSoftware games, fashion is the real endgame in Nightreign, and Unlock Outfits Early lets you get there sooner. As the mod’s description states, some of the best cosmetics in the game only come at the very end, once you’ve already fought your way through in less impressive duds. If you’d rather skip all that, this mod will let you unlock all outfits early, with options to make them cost a single murk currency, or one that doesn’t include a discount if you still want to work a bit for them.

Dark Souls Armor Sets

You can now cosplay as some of the best Dark Souls characters in Nightreign. FromSoftware/KRDCD

Rather than unlocking outfits already in the game, Dark Souls Armor Sets replaces Nightreign’s armor with clothing found throughout an earlier FromSoftware classic. Bosses and NPCs including Artorias, Priscilla, and Smough are accounted for, letting you explore Nightreign as some of FromSoftware’s best characters.

Great Garbs

Clothing matters mechanically instead of just aesthetically with Great Garbs. FromSoftware

If good looks alone aren’t enough to get you interesting in Nightreign’s outfits, Great Garbs might help. This mod adds stats to each outfit, making each version of a character’s clothing function a bit differently. With this mod, unlocking new versions of each outfit is a bigger goal, and it allows for even more variety in each run just by swapping your clothes.

Promised Consort Raider

The toughest boss in Elden Ring is now playable in Nightreign. FromSoftware/VIZZO

More than just an outfit, Promised Consort Raider brings a whole new class to Nightreign. A new version of the existing Raider class, the Promised Consort adds abilities take from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s Radahn. The new class uses holy and gravity abilities, mimicking some of the most devastating abilities of Shadow of the Erdtree’s notorious boss.