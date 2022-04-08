Where to find all 8 Elden Ring Legendary Talismans

While Elden Ring is known for its unrelenting difficulty, you can make it slightly easier if you equip the right Talismans. The game has a lengthy list of Talismans available, but a small selection of them are considered “Legendary,” meaning they’re significantly more powerful than the rest. Some boost your spell damage, others increase your health, and one even gives you a tremendous amount of defense. There are eight Legendary Talismans, and if you collect them all, you’ll not only become immensely powerful, but you’ll also get a trophy/achievement. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find all eight Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Legendary Talisman locations

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is found in Miquella's Haligtree. Bandai Namco

Enormously boosts physical damage negation.

You’ll find the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in the Miquella's Haligtree area towards the later portion of the game. Start at the Drainage Channel Site of Grace and head outside to the right. Follow the thick branch until you reach a dead-end and drop down on the beam to the right.

Halfway across the beam is another branch on the left, which leads to another beam. Follow this path, walk up the beam, and continue along with the roots until you reach a roof. Then, drop down through the hole in the roof to the narrow walkway below, and you’ll see the chest containing the Talisman below next to a pack of enemies.

Godfrey Icon

Defeat Godfrey the Grafted at the Golden Lineage Evergoal to acquire the Godfrey Icon. Bandai Namco

Enhances charged spells and skills.

In Atlas Plateau, you’ll find the Golden Lineage Evergoal to the south of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, which features the Godfrey the Grafted boss. To reach this Evergoal, wrap around to the south from the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, pass under the large tunnel, and then use a Stonesword Key to access the boss. Upon defeating it, you’ll earn the Godfrey Icon Legendary Talisman.

Radagon's Soreseal

The Radagon's Soreseal is found in Fort Faroth in Caelid. Bandai Namco

Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

Inside the Fort Faroth area in Caelid is the Radagon's Soreseal Legendary Talisman. Start by making your way through until you reach a lit room with a ladder. Climb it and you’ll end up outside. Then, take a right, drop down to the platform below and head to the opposite side where you’ll see a spot with a ladder that leads to the floor below. Drop down, then head forward, and you’ll be able to jump across a short gap that leads to a pack of rats. From here is one final drop below that leads to the Radagon's Soreseal Legendary Talisman on the bottom floor.

Marika's Soreseal

The Marika's Soreseal Legendary Talisman can be reached from the Elphael Inner Wall Site of Grace in Miquella's Haligtree. Bandai Namco

Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

From the Elphael Inner Wall Site of Grace in Miquella's Haligtree, make your way outside, past the gigantic creature, and to the right where you’ll come to a ladder that leads below. Take the ladder down, then continue following this path past another ladder, through a narrow walkway. As you make your way ahead, enemies will start spawning. Eventually, you’ll come to a room that requires a Stonesword Key to open. Inside is the Marika's Soreseal Legendary Talisman.

Moon of Nokstella

The Moon of Nokstella Legendary Talisman is found by the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace in Ainsel River. Bandai Namco

Increases memory slots.

For the Moon of Nokstella Legendary Talisman, you’ll need to head underground to Ainsel River. From the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace, follow the nearby steps all the way up, past the enemies, and wrap around until you reach a bridge. Keep going and you’ll come to a massive boulder, so dodge it, go up the steps, and through the church ahead. Take a left close to where the sludge enemies drop from the ceiling, and continue ahead, up a large set of stairs that lead to another church. The chest containing the Moon of Nokstella Legendary Talisman is at the opposite end of this church and is being guarded by multiple enemies.

Old Lord's Talisman

The Old Lord's Legendary Talisman is located in Crumbling Farum Azula, close to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. Bandai Namco

Extends spell effect duration.

From the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula, make your way up the steps ahead as if you were headed towards the main boss, but instead, make a left (opposite of the boss arena). Follow this path through a building and you’ll end up outside again. Make a right, head down the ladder, and you’ll see a narrow walkway ahead, leading to a small circular room full of enemies. Here is the chest containing the Old Lord's Legendary Talisman.

Radagon Icon

The Radagon Icon Legendary Talisman is located close to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Bandai Namco

Shortens the casting time of sorceries and incantations.

Head outside directly after the Debate Parlor Site of Grace in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. As soon as you’re outside, take a sharp right past the gate, and then head back towards a rail you can jump over. Below is a path that leads to a ladder, so climb it, and make your way through the broken window. To the right is the Radagon Icon Legendary Talisman in a chest.

Erdtree's Favor +2

You’ll find the Erdtree's Favor +2 Legendary Talisman in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. Bandai Namco

Raises maximum HP, stamina and equip load.

This is one of the trickier Legendary Talismans to get since it requires you to get past (or defeat) a massive creature in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. From the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace, double back to the west, down the elevators until you reach an outside area covered in ash. Make your way down to this section and a large creature will appear from the sand. Continue heading southwest and you’ll see the Erdtree's Favor +2 Legendary Talisman on a slanted tree trunk sticking out of the ash.