Ecco the Dolphin doesn’t have nearly as strong a legacy as many of its ‘90s action game brethren, but just mention its name to anyone who was a slightly weird kid with a Sega Genesis at the time, and you’ll probably get a very different impression. With its eco-warrior sensibilities, completely unique gameplay, and baffling dolphin-versus-aliens premise, Ecco the Dolphin is a gloriously bizarre relic of the Genesis, but after decades of silence from the series, it’s finally poised to return soon.

Talk of the series’ return began in May 2025, when creator Ed Annunziata mentioned plans to not only remaster the first two games, but also release a brand-new one, in an unrelated interview. While there’s not much new information, those plans have now been made official, with developer A&R Atelier announcing that development has started on both remasters and the new entry. The developer is still keeping quiet about the new games for now, but has launched a website for the series, which currently features little more than a small countdown in one corner, sitting in the neighborhood of 2,330 hours at time of writing. That puts its expiration in April of this year, which is when we’re most likely to learn more information about the series’ revival.

One of the Genesis’ best cult favorite series is set to get a revival, with a big reveal expected this spring. Sega

As exciting as the announcement may be for a very specific subset of people, the lack of actual details leaves lots of room for some healthy skepticism. Ecco the Dolphin has already gotten a years-late sequel once, in Dreamcast’s Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future, which brought the series into 3D. While it was well received, it failed to attain quite the same cult status as the originals and the series ended there.

More concerning is Annunziata’s own interest in some of the most odious technologies polluting gaming in the last few years, including NFTs and generative AI. Annunziata voices his support for them on his LinkedIn page, as spotted by Time Extension, but has said that genAI won’t be used in the Ecco the Dolphin revival.

“We reached out to Annunziata to inquire whether GenAI would be utilized in Ecco's development,” Time Extension reports. “He replied that ‘not a single pixel’ will be generated by AI.”

So with all the ambiguity and potential red flags around the project, it’s worth going into the new Ecco the Dolphin with tempered expectations. But at the same time, there’s a good reason why the idea of a new game in the series immediately stirred such excitement. In the games of the original series, you play as the titular Ecco, a dolphin who finds himself alone when the rest of the sea life in his home bay mysteriously disappears. Setting out on a journey through the oceans, Ecco makes contact with ancient lifeforms, eventually traveling through time and to Atlantis, finally discovering that the ecological catastrophe that started the game was part of a protracted battle with an alien species called the Vortex.

Ecco’s unexpected Alien inspiration helped make me one of the strangest games on the Genesis. Sega

It is, as you might gather, a lot to take in, but the sheer strangeness of it all made a big impression on fans. That’s on top of the series’ gameplay, which has Ecco singing to speak with other marine life and activate strange runes, while gliding through the water and performing tricks while leaping out of the air. The combination of smooth, fun movement with an unexpectedly dark story is something that set Ecco the Dolphin apart from anything else on the Genesis.

Ecco the Dolphin is also notoriously difficult, with both surviving enemy encounters and simply piecing together what you’re supposed to be doing through all its eccentricities providing a real challenge. That’s arguably only helped its legendary status, with the dissonance between its cute dolphin protagonist and what’s asked of the player making getting through the game an unforgettable experience. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the upcoming sequel, but if it and the remasters can capture some of the magic of the original, Ecco the Dolphin could finally find an audience receptive of all its oddity.