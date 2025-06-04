Here's When You Can Finally Play Dune: Awakening

After several delays that have felt like dealing with the side effects of taking a lethal dose of spice, the upcoming MMORPG Dune: Awakening is finally upon us. The game, which is set in an alternate timeline of the books and films fans love, will let players loose on the desert planet of Arrakis with aspirations of creating the kind of lucrative fiefdom even the Baron Harkonnen would envy.

But while players can begin preloading the game right now, they’ll have to wait just a little longer to jump into the multiplayer survival game depending on which version of the game they purchase. You won’t need to employ the services of a Mentat to deduce which version of the game is right for you. Inverse can help you figure that out right here. Here are answers to your basic questions about Dune: Awakening:

When does Dune: Awakening release?

The global launch times for Dune Awakening. Funcom

For those who’ve purchased either the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Dune: Awakening, server queues will open starting June 5 at 10 a.m. EST. This early access period is only available for PC players. As mentioned before, the game can be preloaded right now.

For everyone who either purchased the standard edition or is playing the game on a console, the game is out June 10 at 10 a.m. EST. All pre-ordered copies of Dune: Awakening will get the Terrarium of Muad’Dib, a decorative item players can place in their homes featuring a pet desert mouse living within. These players will also get the rustic Sunset Dye color scheme, applicable to all outfits, vehicles, and weapons.

What perks come with the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Dune: Awakening?

Deluxe and Ultimate edition players will get a handful of extra rewards alongside their headstart on the game. Funcom

Players jumping in early are getting a handful of helpful bonuses to get them started. Deluxe players will get the exclusive Saradakar Bator Armor. In universe, this is the same battle armor worn by the Emperor’s fearsome military force that players find themselves hunted by in the game, according to the developers.

For players who purchase the Ultimate Edition, they’ll also get a blue colorway for their flyable Ornithopter, exclusive build pieces and wearable Stillsuit based on the visuals of Denis Villeneuve’s award-winning film, and a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Both editions come with the game’s season pass, which grants access to four pieces of downloadable content. These editions also include all of the preorder bonuses.

What are the PC requirements of Dune: Awakening?

The minimum PC requirements are 16 GB RAM, an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. However, Funcom recommends at least 75 of storage, an Intel Core 10700K CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 GPU to run the game on at least high settings.

For those rocking a gaming handheld, there’s also something to look forward to. A spokesperson with Funcom told Inverse that while the game hasn’t been Steam Deck Verified just yet, it will run on Valve’s handheld on day one. Those rocking a newer handheld should be able to jump in without an issue.

Dune: Awakening marks the first time in nearly 25 years since there’s been a non-strategy video game set in the Dune universe. Awakening offers players a chance to build an empire of wealth on the most important planet in the Imperium, all while competing with other players for Arrakis’ most precious resource, the spice melange. It looks like a very faithful take on what the books are all about, translated into the MMO format.

Dune: Awakening will be released on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.