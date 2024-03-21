Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date, Time, PC Specs, and Pre-Order Bonuses for the RPG
Hail, Arisen.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel years in the making, a follow-up that builds off of the unique ideas found in Capcom’s 2012 cult RPG hit. Despite being a sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a mostly standalone story set in a new world split between two kingdoms: the human realm of Vermund and the Beastren-ruled Battahl. With a massive world to explore and dozens of quests to take on, players will want to hop into the sequel as early as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date
Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Time
The exact time you can jump in depends on what platform you’re playing on.
Xbox and PlayStation users will have the game unlock at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) local time — except for users in Pacific time zones, where it will unlock at 9 p.m. PT.
Those who purchase the game on Steam will have a staggered release time. As detailed by the official Dragon’s Dogma account on X, here are the Steam release times.
- Los Angeles: 5pm PDT March 21
- New York: 8pm EDT March 21
- Toronto: 8pm EDT March 21
- Mexico City: 6pm CST March 21
- São Paulo: 9pm BRT March 21
- London: 00:00 GMT March 22
- Paris: 1am CET March 22
- Helsinki: 2am EET March 22
- Riyadh: 3am AST March 22
- Seoul: 9am KST March 22
- Tokyo: 9am JST March 22
- Auckland: 1pm NZDT March 22
Dragon’s Dogma 2 File Size and PC Specs
Dragon’s Dogma 2 will take up roughly 64.3 GB on all systems. It’s not the heftiest game out there, but you still might need to clear a bit of space. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll also want to make sure your system is up to snuff. Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements.
Minimum Specs
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended Specs
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
Can You Pre-Load Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be pre-loaded on all platforms starting on March 20, 2024. Because of the game’s file size, if you’re planning on pre-loading you should probably get started early.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pre-Order Bonuses and Deluxe Edition
Anyone that pre-orders Dragon’s Dogma 2, on any platform, will receive the Super Weapons Quartet. This is a set of four weapons for the four starting Vocations, and is described as “a boon in early battles.”
There’s also a $79.99 Deluxe Edition that comes with extra digital items. Here’s what’s included
- Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear
- Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item
- Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift
- Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations
- Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!
- Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor
- Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)
- 1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift