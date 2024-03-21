Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel years in the making, a follow-up that builds off of the unique ideas found in Capcom’s 2012 cult RPG hit. Despite being a sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a mostly standalone story set in a new world split between two kingdoms: the human realm of Vermund and the Beastren-ruled Battahl. With a massive world to explore and dozens of quests to take on, players will want to hop into the sequel as early as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date

Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Time

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a character creator demo available, so you can get a head start before jumping in. Capcom

The exact time you can jump in depends on what platform you’re playing on.

Xbox and PlayStation users will have the game unlock at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) local time — except for users in Pacific time zones, where it will unlock at 9 p.m. PT.

Those who purchase the game on Steam will have a staggered release time. As detailed by the official Dragon’s Dogma account on X, here are the Steam release times.

Los Angeles: 5pm PDT March 21

New York: 8pm EDT March 21

Toronto: 8pm EDT March 21

Mexico City: 6pm CST March 21

São Paulo: 9pm BRT March 21

London: 00:00 GMT March 22

Paris: 1am CET March 22

Helsinki: 2am EET March 22

Riyadh: 3am AST March 22

Seoul: 9am KST March 22

Tokyo: 9am JST March 22

Auckland: 1pm NZDT March 22

Dragon’s Dogma 2 File Size and PC Specs

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s seamless open world can be demanding. Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will take up roughly 64.3 GB on all systems. It’s not the heftiest game out there, but you still might need to clear a bit of space. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll also want to make sure your system is up to snuff. Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements.

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Specs

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX: Version 12

Can You Pre-Load Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be pre-loaded on all platforms starting on March 20, 2024. Because of the game’s file size, if you’re planning on pre-loading you should probably get started early.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pre-Order Bonuses and Deluxe Edition

Pre-ordering can give you a starting edge against monsters. Capcom

Anyone that pre-orders Dragon’s Dogma 2, on any platform, will receive the Super Weapons Quartet. This is a set of four weapons for the four starting Vocations, and is described as “a boon in early battles.”

There’s also a $79.99 Deluxe Edition that comes with extra digital items. Here’s what’s included

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.