Donkey Kong Bananza has a lot more going on than its initial reveal imparted on Nintendo fans back in April. While early demos showed off the impressive destruction and terrain deformation tech at the center of the upcoming platformer, it didn’t get across the depth and scale of the primate mascot’s next adventure.

It wasn’t until Nintendo’s most recent Direct stream that most players understood what the next must-have Switch 2 title was all about. Huge colorful worlds set across a diverse collection of biomes. Fun abilities and power-ups that help players track down hundreds of items. And hints at its connection to the broader Mario universe. All signs point to Bananza being an excellent new addition to Nintendo’s masterful library of family-friendly platformers. In many ways, Bananza feels like a direct sequel to one of the original Switch’s first bonafide classics, a welcome surprise this early on in the new console’s lifecycle.

Last week I got to play two hours of Donkey Kong Bananza, and run around four different biomes. From what I played, it’s clear that this is a game that will keep players busy for a long time. The hidden levels call back to Donkey Kong’s sidescrolling roots, special one-off challenges that required mastery over its blend of destruction and precision jumping. The exploration pulls directly from 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey, Bananza is an enormous game with lots to find.

There’s good reason for those similarities, as a Nintendo representative confirmed that the game is being made by the same team that developed Mario’s last mainline adventure. It shows too. The crux of the game is about collecting giant bananas (instead of Moons) that are either cleverly tucked away somewhere in the level or are rewarded after completing specific challenges. During one mission, I discovered that clapping Donkey Kong’s hands together reveals objects hidden underground or within the destructible walls around me. Another rewarded me after beating a giant mech controlled by one of the lackeys in the villainous Void Company.

Finding collectibles allows you to purchase useful power-ups that will make challenging sections a little more manageable. There are even outfits for both protagonists to wear, similar to Mario’s wardrobe feature in Odyssey.

While the game’s structure mirrors that of Odyssey, I found that Bananza played pretty similarly to 2004’s Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. Donkey Kong is surprisingly nimble. He can scale and run along almost any wall, smash through anything not made of bedrock or specially marked Void material. He can smash into the ground and into the ceiling above. He can roll forward Sonic-style and even rip pieces of the environment out to use as a shield, weapon, or makeshift hoverboard. As far as a central gameplay gimmick goes, I think Bananza’s destruction is infinitely more entertaining than Cappy’s possession mechanic as it allows players to improvise on their own more effectively.

There’s a filmic quality to Donkey Kong Bananza that feels like a new era for Nitnendo’s first party releases. Nintendo

There’s also momentum to how he navigates the obstacles and deals with enemies that surround him. Donkey Kong is a lightning-fast, formidable brute who’s terrifying to see in action. Until, of course, he strikes a goofy face at the sight of another delicious banana. Our protagonist here is a blast to play as, something I predict will make this scavenger hunt across the Earth’s inner core all the more satisfying after the first few dozen hours.

It’s not just a collect-a-thon in the style of a 3D platformer. I got to explore at least one 2D level that played similarly to some of the Wii-era Donkey Kong games with the added wrinkle of destructibility. Music tracks dating back to Donkey Kong’s Super Nintendo days back these sections of the game, adding a rush of nostalgia to these surprisingly challenging side levels.

To be totally honest, none of this was much of a surprise. Nintendo’s been the undisputed champion of the platformer genre for decades now, and they’re not being dethroned anytime soon. What I did find surprising is how much Bananza’s presentation felt like an animated film.

Donkey Kong Bananza is oozing with personality, and its story actually capitlizes on how fun its presentation is. Nintendo

From Donkey Kong’s expressive taunts and poses to the heartfelt earnestness of his singing teenage sidekick Pauline, it’s clear the Switch 2’s beefy hardware is being used to add a layer of high production value not present in past first-party titles. Bananza's gameplay and story are oozing with personality and heart. I never expect a Nintendo game featuring the company’s biggest stars to deliver on story. So I was extra delighted by how much it made me feel in just the two hours that I played.

If the rest of the game lives up to what I got to play, it’s safe to say Donkey Kong Bananza may be the Switch 2’s best game in 2025. It’s a creative adventure game rife with Nintendo’s signature charm. It marks a new level of polish and charm for the publisher's first-party releases. And it’s a secret follow-up to one of the finest platformers of the last two decades, one that will seemingly live up to the hype.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.