Since the launch of the first Destiny in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular DLC, the need to grind, and the tantalizing chance at obtaining some of the best gear in the game by visiting a merchant called Xur every weekend. This "Agent of the Nine" continues to grace Destiny players with his presence each week.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, April 3, 2020? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling?

Xur is a strange merchant with a Lovecraftian squid face who appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at the same time.

For anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Where is Xur on April 3, 2020 in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur can be found on Io at Giant's Scar Echo Mesa .

Xur's April 3, 2020 Location on Giant's Scar, Echo Mesa Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location.

What does Xur have for sale on March 27, 2020, in Destiny 2?

Here's what Xur is selling from April 3, 2020 until reset on April 7, 2020:

Hard Light

Hard Light Bungie

Auto Rifle, Energy, 29 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

The Fundamentals – Holding changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void.

Holding changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void. Volatile Light – Rounds fired from this weapon have no damage falloff, overpenetrate targets, and ricochet off hard surfaces. Projectile damage increases after a bounce.

Should you buy the Hard Light? If you're entering this weekend with a limited selection of Legendary Shards, the Hard Light is what you should splurge on. Auto Rifles are very 'in' when it comes to the PvP meta. The Hard Light is the cream of the Auto Rifle crop with upgraded ricochet rounds, allowing you to overwhelm your foes with a swam of gunfire, even if your first shot misses. Buy this, unless you like loosing in the Crucible.

Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig Bungie

Hunter Boots, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Uncanny Arrows — Provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Deadfall anchors. Moebius Quiver has more shots.

Provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Deadfall anchors. Moebius Quiver has more shots. Mobility Enhancement Mod — Increased mobility.

Should you buy the Orpheus Rig? YES! Yes, it's a must buy. You might not know it, but the Orpheus Rig is one of the game's best exotics of all time. If you're playing with the Nightstalker class, your super will be infinitely stronger and you'll be a far better boon to your team. It works excellently in both PvE and PvP.

Stronghold

Stronghold Bungie

Titan Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Clenched Fist – Maximizes Guard stats on equipped Swords. Shots blocked immediately after guarding will heal you.

Should you buy the Stronghold? Heavens no. The Stronghold is a horrible piece of armor that simply boosts the Titan's ability to guard with swords. You'll never do anything with that. It's a very bad weapon class, and Xur is giving you the chance to garnish it with a horrible armor. Avoid at all costs then complain to Xur management that this was an option.

Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold Bungie

Warlock Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Chaotic Exchanger – Resist incoming damage while charging your Void grenade with Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void, or Handheld Supernova. Charged Void grenades return a random amount of grenade energy on a hit.