One of the year’s best games could be making the jump to PC, marking one of the quickest turnarounds for a first-party PlayStation exclusive ever.

A common source for leaks may have struck again: the Entertainment Software Ratings Board may have spoiled the imminent PC launch for Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. The listing, which has since been removed from the ESRB’s website, showed an identical entry to the PS5 version. This likely means that the PC release probably won’t include additional content in the same way that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut did in 2021.

Considering we are just a couple of weeks away from The Game Awards, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Death Stranding 2 get a shadow drop during the ceremony. After all, awards showrunner Geoff Keighley and series creator Hideo Kojima are pretty darn tight, and this kind of blockbuster announcement is exactly the sort of viral moment the show usually angles for.

Death Stranding 2 could make its way to PC very soon. Kojima Productions

Even if it doesn’t release during the show, it’s surprising to see the game appear on the ESRB’s list so soon, considering it’s only been six months since the game first released. PlayStation is fairly conservative about porting its games to PC, typically waiting a couple of years before bringing its biggest hits to Steam and other storefronts. 2023’s Spider-Man 2, for example, didn’t release until January 2025.

It’s evident that PlayStation is embracing what most of the games industry, including PlayStation’s biggest competiton, has — cross-releasing what once would have been platform-exclusive games on PC to capitalize on a bigger audience. One of the only times PlayStation released a game on PlayStation 5 and PC simultaneously, it became the year’s biggest release, earning it record-breaking profits.

While PlayStation will certainly keep the big-budget single-player games locked to its consoles for a certain period of time, shortening the exclusivity window likely would be a detriment to sales. Maybe that’s a trend that begins with Death Stranding 2.

If the game comes to PC, it also calls into question when we’d see it released on Xbox. The original took five years to come to Xbox. If the PC’s exclusivity has been narrowed, then maybe Xbox players will be spared the half-decade wait to play Kojima’s masterpiece.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is one of the year’s best games. It received seven nominations at this year’s Game Awards. It is also one of the year’s top-rated games. Inverse gave the game a 9, calling it “more cohesive, refined, and fully developed than the first.”

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available on PlayStation 5.