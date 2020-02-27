Everything we know about Cloudpunk, Cyberpunk 2077's chill cousin

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s indisputable hype, its delay to September 2020 felt pretty disheartening. Enter Cloudpunk, the fluffy cyberpunk title you didn’t know my 2020 needed until it was announced on the Playstation Blog.

So what is this new game? Does it feature Keanu Reeves as well? Unfortunately, everyone's favorite actor will not appear in this game, but we do have oodles of info about the upcoming indie. Here's everything we know about this chill cyberpunk world, from release date to story and everything in between.

What is Cloudpunk’s release date?

Cloudpunk is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in "early" 2020.

What is Cloudpunk about?

Cloudpunk takes place the city of Nivalis and its relationship to the protagonist, Reina. You get a window into the city’s happenings via one crazy night, when you’ll interact with all sorts of humans, cyborgs, and robots.

The main narrative is Reina’s first night as a delivery person but the quickly expands as you meet Nivalis’ denizens, who are like 100s of micro-stories. These micro-stories can be interacted with as side quests. For example, there’s “BlockFourOh, a robot gang pursued by the authorities because of their urban renewal projects.”

There’s no combat in Cloudpunk. All you do is drive a hovercar, walk, collect items that expand the world’s narrative, and deliver collected items.

Nivalis is a character onto itself, drawing inspiration from famed bustling metropolises like Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. This isn’t unlike William Gibson’s Night City, which is based in Tokyo as well.

Flying through town! ION LANDS

What’s the goal in Cloudpunk?

Your goal is to make it through to morning, surviving your first shift. Opposite Cyberpunk 2077’s action intense environment, Cloudpunk shows a more working-class perspective to the supposed future.

Are there other games you might compare Cloudpunk to?

The developer says they were inspired by intimate indie titles like Firewatch, Disco Elysium, and Kentucky Route Zero.

What’s the gameplay of Cloudpunk like?

As Reina, you’re constantly delivering packages, meaning you’re always driving or walking somewhere! You’re accompanied by an AI dog named Camus. It’s far more narrative-based than gameplay!

If the narrative is such a big deal, is there anywhere I can get a feel for the writing?

Yes! The lead writer for Cloudpunk, Thomas Welsh has released numerous books, short stories, and articles. These can all be found on his website.

Okay, you got me! Can I see a trailer for Cloudpunk?

Here you go, check it out!