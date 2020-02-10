Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak teases the return of a popular MW2 map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to wrap up its first season of post-release gameplay, and new Season 2 leaks are hinting at what's to come. If these leaks are true, fans of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can look forward to a beloved character from the game's single-player campaign to make his triumphant return, along with a hugely popular multiplayer map from that era.

Leaks about Modern Warfare's second season of content first cropped up on Friday when Call of Duty news blog Charlie Intel reported that the AR card sent to them by developer Infinity Ward was updated with a tease that the classic Modern Warfare 2 map Rust would return in Season 2. Then, on Saturday, the official Call of Duty website posted information teasing the introduction of the character Ghost — who's also from MW2 — as a new operator in Season 2. While the information was quickly taken down, curiosity remained high when the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer was leaked by Nemsk on Sunday, confirming that both Ghost and Rust will be part of Season 2 when it launches Tuesday, February 11.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 11. Activision

These leaks refer to Ghost as an "iconic and intimidating Special Forces Operator" who can "wreak havoc" on his opponents. He will be available right away to anyone who purchases the Season 2 battle pass.

Ghost was a fondly remembered side character from the previous Modern Warfare continuity who even starred in his own comic. The wise-cracking British special forces member always wore a dark hood with a skull face on it. This hardcore operative was unceremoniously killed off by Modern Warfare 2's main villain, and we didn't see him again for a long time. He was introduced as an operator in Call of Duty: Mobile recently and will now be playable in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. So far, his return is multiplayer-only, so the character won't appear as part of any story-based narratives — yet.

Rust being added as a new map is another piece of MW2' nostalgia. One of the game's most popular multiplayer maps, Rust has received a beautiful update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new engine. The small map is set in an oil yard in the middle of the desert with a central tower overlooking most of the map and some secret tunnels that make for a fun addition to the experience. Its cramped nature and verticality are distinct from most Call of Duty maps, which is what has made it stick with players over the past decade.

I remember spending several hours on that map with my friends back in 2009, so I'm personally pleased to see Rust finally make its long-awaited return.

While Ghost and Rust are definitely the main draws of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2, both leaks show that this season of content will have much more to offer. In addition to Rust, the trailer highlights Atlas Superstore, Bazaar, and Zhokov Boneyard for 6v6, Gunfight, and Ground War game modes, respectively.

Season 2 will introduce two new guns. The first gun is the Grau 5.56 which the website leak calls "lightweight, maneuverable and full of potential." The other gun is the Striker 45, which has been described as a "hard-hitting and long-range SMG." Check out the leaked trailer above and look forward to the official trailer being launch with Season 2 on Tuesday.