Just a year after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 marked a solid reset for the franchise, a direct sequel is setting out to do it all over again. We are just over a month away from Black Ops 7, which will bring the series back to a futuristic setting along with some fan-favorite heroes and villains.

For the hardest of hardcore Call of Duty fans, the annual tradition of a multiplayer beta is upon us. And just like last year, that beta features both an early access period and a public period. There are quite a few ways to hop into things earlier than everybody else, and we’re here to break it down and even provide a chance to try out the game yourself.

Here’s our guide for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta.

When does the Black Ops 7 Beta Start?

For players with early access, the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s multiplayer began earlier this week, on October 2 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. For everyone else, the public portion of the beta begins Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m.

The beta is set to wrap up on Wednesday, October 8th, at 1 p.m.

What content does The Black Ops 7 Beta include?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 includes access to six maps (two smaller maps and four medium-sized), and five modes. The five modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Overload, which are the standard offerings during these annual betas.

The beta will also include an opportunity to check out this year’s Zombies Survival mode, set on a rural map called Vandorn Farm.

Players can progress to level 20 in the beta.

How do I get into the Black Ops 7 Beta?

There are quite a few ways to get into the beta this year. As always, the easiest way to secure a spot is by pre-ordering the game and receiving an early access code on your platform of choice. As was the case last year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers also get access to the early access period as an included benefit. As an added bonus, subscribers to Xfinity cable and internet will also get a code granting them access. Customers will have to sign into their account portal and check for a code under the rewards tab.

If you don’t want to put down the cash for the game just yet, there are other ways to get in. Like Battlefield did back in August, Call of Duty is giving away early access beta codes to those who tune into the official Call of Duty channel on Twitch. Call of Duty creators will also be giving away their fair share of codes as well, so keep an eye out this weekend.

Finally, we here at Inverse are getting in on the fun. We’re giving away 12 early access beta codes Friday, October 3, at 5 p.m. For a chance to win, simply follow us over on TikTok and like and comment under this post. We’ll contact eligible followers via DM with a code they can redeem. Happy hunting!

Are there any bonuses for participating in the Black Ops 7 Beta?

There are plenty of ways to get into the action early this year, including via Inverse’s TikTok account. Activision

If you’re looking for something to commemorate your participation in the beta, you’re in luck. By tuning into either YouTube or Twitch, you can earn some exclusive rewards. Watching for 15 minutes will net you an exclusive “COD Next” emblem. Watching for 30 minutes will get you a “COD Next” calling card. Watching for 45 minutes gets you a “BO7” charm that you can attach to your firearm in-game.

In order to get these rewards, you’ll have to link your Activision account to your YouTube or Twitch account.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.