For the 22nd year in a row, Call of Duty is returning in the fall to give its diehard fans the multiplayer suite they’ll be obsessed with over the next 12 months. And this year’s entry looks to be a big shake-up not only for Call of Duty, but for the fan-favorite Black Ops subseries that’s been ongoing for the last 15 years.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will mark the first time two Black Ops games have been released a year apart from one another. But this won’t just be a direct sequel to last year’s fantastic Black Ops 6. It’s also a follow-up to 2012’s Black Ops 2, a beloved title in the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the next entry in gaming’s biggest blockbuster franchise.

When will Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release?

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14, 2025. Like the last five games in the series, it's being developed for all modern and last-generation consoles, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Surprisingly, the game isn’t being developed for the brand new Nintendo Switch 2, despite Microsoft promising the series would make its return to Nintendo consoles during its federal court case with the Federal Trade Commission. Nintendo fans will likely have to wait another year before they’re back in the Call of Duty fold.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 about?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes place in 2035, 10 years after the events of Black Ops 2, and 40 years after Black Ops 6. David Mason, leader of the special military unit called Specter One and the returning protagonist of Black Ops 2, is investigating the return of one Raul Menendez. Menendez is an international terrorist who’s somehow back from the dead in 2035. Even worse, he’s in cahoots with a powerful tech and weapons manufacturing company known as The Guild, which is weaponizing a fear-inducing toxin against its enemies.

While Treyarch and Raven Software haven’t revealed much about where Black Ops 7 is headed storywise, it’s clear that this will be the trippiest game in the series yet. Early trailers feature surreal environments and over-the-top enemies.

What new features are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Dead Ops Arcade is returning for the first time since 2020. Activision

Based on what Treyarch and Raven have shared so far, we know that the game’s main campaign will integrate multiplayer and single-player components in a brand new way. We know that the final level of Black Ops 7’s story will have players facing off against real players online in an extraction shooter-like mission. It’s a pretty big swing for Call of Duty, one that perfectly merges its huge player base.

The game’s campaign will also be playable in four-player co-op, marking the first time this feature has been included in a Call of Duty game in 10 years.

Will Zombies return to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Yes, the staple mode featured in every Black Ops game will return this year. As an added bonus, Black Ops 7 will also bring back Dead Ops Arcade, the casual isometric shooter players can run through with friends. The minigame hasn’t been around since 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

Will there be a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta?

Those who pre-order Black Ops 7 will have extra time with the beta. Activision

As expected, Black Ops 7 will have a multiplayer beta close to release. Starting October 2, players who pre-order their copy of the game can hop into the beta for a three-day early access period. From October 5 to October 8, the beta will be open to all. Expect access to a handful of modes and maps as the developers iron out kinks and issues ahead of its November launch.

Can players use their skins from previous Call of Duty games in Black Ops 7?

While Treyarch and Raven originally planned for earned and purchased skins to carry over to this new upcoming entry, fan backlash to the distracting, cartoonish skins of Black Ops 6 made them change their minds.

Last month, Treyarch and Raven announced that those Seth Rogen and American Dad skins will remain with the 2024 game, making Black Ops 7 a bit of a tonal reset for the series.

“Black Ops 7 needs to feel authentic to Call of Duty and its setting,” the dev team wrote in a Community Update. “In Black Ops 7, bundles and items will be crafted to fit the Black Ops identity. We hear the feedback. We need to deliver a better balance toward the immersive, core Call of Duty experience.”

It’s a divisive decision, but one rooted in giving players what they’ve been asking for. Can’t fault them for that.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 be on Game Pass?

As was the case last year, this year’s Call of Duty will be available for download for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Game Pass subscribers will not gain access to the multiplayer beta without an upgrade. However, come release day, they can freely play the latest game in the series without any limits so long as their subscription is in effect.